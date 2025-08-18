Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Adding Stainless Steel To Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While lathering wooden countertops in protective oil for what seems like the umpteenth time this year, it's understandable to feel swayed towards durable stainless steel. Sometimes, though, the grass isn't greener. If scratches, dents, and water spots sound nightmarish, think twice before adding stainless steel to your kitchen.

Stainless steel is a popular material for sinks, countertops, cabinetry, and appliances, yet despite its affordable all-rounder reputation, it may not be the fix-all solution you had in mind. The glossy surface is heat and moisture-resistant, but a magnet for obvious scratches and impact-caused damage. In the kitchen, accidents are an unfortunate reality; whether it's slipped knives on countertops, dented sinks from dropped pans, or chair-scraped cabinets. Since stainless steel has a characteristic shine, the aftermath of these incidents can be visually loud. Don't be under the illusion that the material is totally low-maintenance, either; that metallic glisten is a sucker for showing fingerprints and spots from splashed water.

It's not a blanket ban and stainless steel isn't one of the outdated kitchen design trends you should avoid completely. In fact, it's a trusted material for appliances and in commercial settings, especially for those craving functionality and a preference for "little and often" cleaning schedules. Just understand its scratchable tendencies beforehand.