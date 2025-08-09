The One Material Martha Stewart Avoids For Countertops — And What She Uses Instead

We love getting expert kitchen tips from Martha Stewart because we know we can rely on them to be both practical and life-changing. In an interview with Frederic, she revealed that she loves Zinc countertops and prefers them over wood.

Stewart says, "I did use wood originally for my outdoor working kitchen, but I don't like wood as a countertop as much as I like stone." About zinc countertops, Stewart says, "Up at my home in Maine, all my counters are covered in zinc. It's actually the baker's choice because you can roll out dough on it without using extra flour and it won't stick."

When looking for the best countertop material for your kitchen, zinc has a lot of benefits over wood. Though zinc countertops are a much more expensive alternative to natural stone or wood, zinc is non-porous. This means that it doesn't have tiny holes that allow liquids, air, or harmful bacteria or microorganisms to infiltrate. It is the perfect prep space for cooking and baking because of these antibacterial properties.

Zinc is also a unique and incredibly beautiful choice of countertop material. It is a very reactive metal, and its color and appearance will change over time. Eventually, it will develop a patina due to exposure to air, light, food, water, and other liquids. This patina gives zinc countertops a rustic appearance that is similar to the way copper cookware and countertops look over time.