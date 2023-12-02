Why Martha Stewart Loves Zinc Countertops For Prepping Baked Goods
Forget baking techniques, secret ingredients, and step-by-step recipes, celebrity chef Martha Stewart has pinpointed another mechanism that aids her baking — and it has nothing to do with the actual food. Rather, Stewart highlighted the importance of using zinc countertops, which not only look oh-so put together but also serve an important purpose.
"Up at my home in Maine, all my counters are covered in zinc," Stewart told Frederic Magazine. She added, "It's actually the baker's choice because you can roll out dough on it without using extra flour and it won't stick." Zinc comprises many a countertop and is often a desirable material given its unique qualities. Zinc countertops allow for easy cleaning and have a natural appearance that works well across different homes.
Beyond these qualities, however, zinc clearly works well for baking. Stewart singled out zinc as one of her favorite countertop materials, though she's also used marble, soapstone, and wood. If you've ever baked on your own countertop, you likely already understand all too well how finicky dough can be. While you can use flour or oil to combat some of your dough's stickiness, sometimes it's too much to deal with. That's where zinc comes into play — though you may want to think twice before changing your countertops.
Zinc works wonders for bakers but comes with a high price tag
There's a reason not everyone uses zinc countertops: the cost. As a general rule of thumb, zinc doesn't come cheap. Specifically, a zinc countertop can go for anywhere between $150 and $200 per square foot. For comparison, stainless steel countertops start at $80 per square foot, while many other common materials average at even lower costs. Zinc countertops are likewise more likely to scratch or stain from acidic ingredients, so if you're prone to spilling lemon juice, Stewart's preferred countertop may not be for you.
However, if you frequently bake — and hate sticky fingers — a zinc counter may be a worthwhile investment. If you have one already, go ahead and roll out your cookie dough; you don't have to worry about it clinging to your counter. Once you've rolled your dough, just make sure to follow Stewart's lead and use a paper towel roll to properly store it in the refrigerator. Of course, if you prefer pie to cookies, zinc's benefits don't change. With a zinc countertop, Stewart is more than prepared to fulfill any and all baking needs, whether she's baking 30 pies for Thanksgiving or doing something far more simple.