Why Martha Stewart Loves Zinc Countertops For Prepping Baked Goods

Forget baking techniques, secret ingredients, and step-by-step recipes, celebrity chef Martha Stewart has pinpointed another mechanism that aids her baking — and it has nothing to do with the actual food. Rather, Stewart highlighted the importance of using zinc countertops, which not only look oh-so put together but also serve an important purpose.

"Up at my home in Maine, all my counters are covered in zinc," Stewart told Frederic Magazine. She added, "It's actually the baker's choice because you can roll out dough on it without using extra flour and it won't stick." Zinc comprises many a countertop and is often a desirable material given its unique qualities. Zinc countertops allow for easy cleaning and have a natural appearance that works well across different homes.

Beyond these qualities, however, zinc clearly works well for baking. Stewart singled out zinc as one of her favorite countertop materials, though she's also used marble, soapstone, and wood. If you've ever baked on your own countertop, you likely already understand all too well how finicky dough can be. While you can use flour or oil to combat some of your dough's stickiness, sometimes it's too much to deal with. That's where zinc comes into play — though you may want to think twice before changing your countertops.