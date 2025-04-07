16 Of The Easiest Vegetarian Recipes You Can Prep Tonight
If you're looking to incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet without spending hours in the kitchen, you've come to the right place. Whether you're a seasoned vegetarian or just starting to explore meat alternatives, learning how to prepare quick and easy plant-based dishes can be satisfying and delicious. In this article, we've curated some of our easiest vegetarian dinner recipes that you can prep tonight.
These recipes are perfect for busy weekdays or whenever you are craving something healthy and flavorful without the fuss. They are all designed with simplicity in mind — using readily available ingredients that come together in no time. Most of them require no more than 20 minutes of active prep time, making it easy to whip up a delicious dinner without much effort. From vibrant grain and noodle bowls to hearty casseroles and nourishing soups, each recipe uses a balanced mix of vegetarian ingredients to keep you feeling energized and satiated. Plus, many of these recipes call for vegetables that can be chopped and stored ahead, making meal planning and prep a breeze.
Whether you're in the mood for a light dinner or something more filling, our selection of vegetarian recipes caters to all tastes and preferences. So, roll up your sleeves, grab your favorite plant-based ingredients, and get ready to create some mouthwatering meals that will not only support a healthier lifestyle but also delight your taste buds.
California Avocado Grain Bowl
Grain bowls started gaining popularity in the mid-2010s, particularly with the rise of health-conscious eating and the growing trend of plant-based diets. They became popular mostly due to their versatility, ease of preparation, and the focus on simple, wholesome, and nutritious ingredients. This easy to make California avocado grain bowl is no exception.
With a simple base of red quinoa (although any color will do), it is packed with protein and omegas, providing a nutritious foundation. Roasted zucchini, charred corn, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, and crisp radishes add fresh, vibrant flavors, while the avocado provides creaminess. The dish is finished with a tangy turmeric dressing that's equally quick and easy to whip up.
The active prep time for this recipe is about 20 minutes, making it incredibly easy to prepare and perfect for a quick, healthy meal. This includes chopping and prepping the vegetables and making the dressing while you are cooking the quinoa. Roasting vegetables adds about another 20 minutes, which means that in just about 40 minutes, you'll have a delicious, colorful bowl that's nutritious and hassle-free.
Recipe: California Avocado Grain Bowl
Roasted Garlic Tomato Lentil Bowl
Similar to a grain bowl but made with a legume base, this roasted garlic tomato lentil bowl by Jessica Case is another quick and easy vegetarian dish that is healthy and satisfying. Featuring simple whole foods ingredients like green lentils, roasted garlic, cherry tomatoes, red onions, sweet bell peppers, Italian parsley, and arugula (if a little kick is desired), it all comes together with a tangy dressing made with extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, honey, and Dijon mustard.
With just 15 minutes of active prep time — mostly spent chopping vegetables while the lentils cook — this is a low effort recipe that is easy to follow. Roasting garlic and vegetables enhances the flavors without much additional effort, making this recipe an ideal choice for anyone who wants a quick and nutritious meal that can be served in about 45 minutes.
Vegetarian Mushroom-Walnut Dan Dan Noodles
If you love dan dan noodles, the famous street food from the Sichuan province in southwestern China, this vegetarian version by Miriam Hahn offers a delicious and quick plant-based twist on the classic pork dish. In just half an hour, you can enjoy savory, umami-packed noodles featuring a meat alternative — a mix of shiitake mushrooms and crunchy walnuts – doused in a flavorful sweet and spicy sauce.
With only 10 minutes of active prep time, you'll saute your mushrooms and walnuts with garlic and ginger, and make the sauce while the noodles cook. Once everything is combined and simmered together, you have a hearty, satisfying dish that's full of bold flavors and perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. Garnish with thinly sliced scallions and serve!
Kimchi Ramen Bowl
Kimchi ramen bowl by Miriam Hahn is another quick, satisfying plant-based dish that highlights bold Asian flavors. Like the dan dan noodles, it combines savory ingredients with noodles, but this time the kick comes from the tangy and spicy kimchi, a Korean classic that gives this dish a lot of character.
This dish comes together fast, and you can have it ready in just about 20 minutes. Half of that time is reserved for prep, during which you'll saute mushrooms, cook the ramen, and create a rich, spicy broth using miso and kimchi liquid. Topped with sauteed mushrooms, julienned carrots, and a generous heaping of kimchi, this comforting bowl is packed with protein, fiber, and gut-boosting probiotics, making it a perfect option for a quick and satisfying vegetarian meal.
Recipe: Kimchi Ramen Bowl
Corn And Black Bean Mexican Casserole
Moving from Asia to Central America, this corn and black bean Mexican casserole by Ksenia Prints is a quick and easy vegetarian meal that brings Mexican flavors to your dinner table. With just 15 minutes of hands-on prep time, you'll layer corn tortillas, roasted vegetable salsa, corn, black beans, and cheese into a delicious casserole that's ready to eat within the hour. To cut back on prep time even further, you can use store-bought frozen roasted corn, as well as a smokey fresh salsa of your choice.
Top it all off with more cheese, and you have got yourself a flavorful, comforting casserole that is not only simple to make but also a great family-friendly meal that's easy to customize to different palates. You won't be disappointed!
Classic Homemade Chilaquiles Rojos
If you love the flavors of Mexican food, then this homemade chilaquiles rojos recipe by Ksenia Prints is a fantastic, quick way to put a flavorful, Mexican-inspired dinner on the table. In just about 55 minutes, you'll have a delicious dish of fried tortilla chips coated in a vibrant, homemade salsa roja made with roasted tomatoes, guajillo chiles, and spices. This dish shares the same bold, comforting Mexican flavors as the previous recipe but with a crispier texture and a slight kick from the spicy salsa.
With only 20 minutes of active prep time — spent frying the tortillas and making the salsa — you can enjoy a hearty, satisfying meal that's perfect for dinner any night of the week. And if you have any leftovers, which isn't very likely but you never know, they'll work great with some fried eggs for breakfast the next day.
Plant-Based Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos
If you're craving a satisfying plant-based taco night, these plant-based jackfruit carnitas tacos by Miriam Hahn are quick, flavorful, and perfect for a vegetarian dinner that mimics the flavor of tacos made with real pork. In just over an hour, you can enjoy tender, shredded jackfruit cooked with aromatic spices, orange juice, and lime that is then roasted until it attains a succulent texture.
With only 15 minutes of active prep time — spent shredding the jackfruit, sauteing aromatics, and preparing a tangy green sauce — this recipe is easy to follow and full of bold flavors. Serve these carnitas on top of warmed corn tortillas. Top them with fresh tomatoes, guacamole, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime, and you've got a nutritious, plant-based meal that's as delicious as it is simple and quick to make.
Layered Mediterranean Zucchini Casserole
For an easy dinner with Mediterranean flair, Tess Le Moing brings us a layered Mediterranean zucchini casserole that is packed with fresh flavors and simple ingredients. The 20-minute prep includes sauteing the vegetables while the lemon rice cooks in the oven. The final step is to layer the ingredients, making this a hassle-free and nutritious meal.
Topped with tangy crumbled feta cheese and a medley of fresh herbs, the casserole is baked for an additional 10 minutes to thoroughly infuse classic Mediterranean flavors into every mouthwatering bite. All in all, you can enjoy this vibrant, vegetarian casserole that features layers of lemon rice, sauteed chickpeas with tomatoes, and herb-laden zucchini in about one hour, from start to finish.
Simple Zucchini Gratin
If you like the flavors of summer squash, then we think this simple zucchini gratin by Miriam Hahn is a must-try. This recipe perfectly captures all the zucchini freshness and amps the flavor with the addition of onions and garlic. This is a quick, no-fuss dish perfect for those moments when you're short on time but still crave something comforting and nutritious for your vegetarian dinner.
With only 15 minutes of prep time, you'll layer sauteed onion and garlic, sliced zucchini with cream, Parmesan cheese, and breadcrumbs before baking the casserole in the oven until golden brown. In around 30 minutes, you'll have a creamy, cheesy gratin with a golden, crispy breadcrumb topping. Garnish with freshly chopped Italian parsley and enjoy this veggie-packed simplicity!
Recipe: Simple Zucchini Gratin
Savory Caprese Pesto Dutch Baby
Building further on the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, this savory Caprese pesto Dutch baby by Michelle McGlinn is a quick and impressive dish that's perfect either as a brunch or a light dinner. In just 35 minutes, you can create a fluffy, savory Dutch baby with a pesto-infused batter that's topped with mozzarella and fresh cherry tomatoes for a twist on the classic Caprese salad. The recipe requires only 10 minutes of active prep, making it incredibly easy — just blend the main ingredients, add the toppings, bake, and enjoy with a fresh basil chiffonade.
Whether you're craving a savory breakfast version of the classic, sweet Dutch baby or simply want a fun, vegetarian dinner, this dish brings together a medley of Mediterranean-inspired flavors with minimal effort, making it the perfect go-to for any occasion.
Recipe: Savory Caprese Pesto Dutch Baby
Cabbage And Lentil Curry Soup
Inspired by the bold and aromatic flavors of Indian cuisine, this cabbage and lentil curry soup by Miriam Hahn is a quick, one-pot meal that's both hearty and flavorful. In under one hour, from start to finish, you can enjoy a comforting bowl of soup packed with vibrant curry spices, tender lentils, and savory vegetables, such as onion, tomato, and green cabbage.
Better yet, the active prep time of this meal is just 10 minutes. You'll quickly saute the aromatics, add your vegetables, and let the soup simmer, making this an incredibly easy, hands-off dinner option. Perfect for a busy weeknight, this dish is nutritious and filled with warming Indian-inspired flavors, making it a satisfying and simple meal for any night of the week. Add a splash of lemon juice to cut the richness. Optionally top with chopped cilantro.
Recipe: Cabbage And Lentil Curry Soup
Vegan Split Pea Soup
Inspired by comforting, hearty split pea soup, this vegan version by Miriam Hahn is packed with rich, smoky flavors, mainly due to the addition of smoked paprika and cumin, which mimic the flavor of the omitted ham hock. In under an hour, you can have a delicious, plant-based soup filled with split peas, carrots, potatoes, and spinach, offering nourishment and warmth. With only 10 minutes of actual active prep time, this recipe is incredibly easy to make — just saute the mirepoix ingredients (in this version made with onions, carrots, celery, and garlic cloves), simmer, and enjoy.
Whether you're seeking a quick weeknight dinner or a satisfying meal for the whole family, this vegan split pea soup is flavorful, comforting, and incredibly easy to prepare.
Recipe: Vegan Split Pea Soup
Oven-Roasted Purple Cauliflower Salad
Are you craving a quick and satisfying dinner salad that will dazzle your taste buds and look impressive? This gorgeous oven-roasted purple cauliflower salad by Miriam Hahn is the perfect choice. In just 40 minutes, you'll have a beautiful, vibrant, flavorful dinner salad featuring roasted purple cauliflower, tart Honeycrisp apples, creamy avocado, sweet pomegranate arils, and crunchy Marcona almonds for the perfect balance of textures.
With only 20 minutes of active prep time – spent chopping and whisking a tangy dressing while the cauliflower roasts in the oven — this dinner salad is as easy to make as it is delicious. Packed with wholesome ingredients and fresh flavors, it is a nourishing, filling option that's light yet satisfying enough to be a whole meal.
Vegan Hearts Of Palm Lobster Roll
If you want to replace the classic lobster roll with a plant-based option, this vegan hearts of palm version by Miriam Hahn is a delicious, easy-to-make dish that brings the flavors of New England to your dinner table in no time.
In just 40 minutes, you'll enjoy a creamy, flavor-packed vegan (or vegetarian if you use regular mayo) take on the traditional lobster roll, using hearts of palm as the perfect substitute for lobster. The hearts of palm are mixed with crunchy celery, briny capers, and a zesty mayo dressing flavored with Old Bay seasoning, lemon, and sriracha sauce.
With just 10 minutes of prep time — mostly spent chopping and mixing — this recipe is simple and quick. After a 30-minute chill in the fridge, the filling is ready to be served on soft sub rolls, preferably topped with paprika and fresh dill, and a lemon wedge on the side.
Easy Gnocchi Alla Vodka With Burrata
This easy gnocchi alla vodka with burrata is a comforting, restaurant-quality dish that comes together in just 45 minutes, making it perfect for a weeknight dinner. While the creamy, rich vodka sauce is made from scratch, the process is simple and quick, with only 6 minutes of prep time.
This recipe uses fresh gnocchi that are cooked until tender while the burrata (which is a little different than mozzarella) melts on top, adding extra creaminess and flavor. With minimal effort and a few basic ingredients, you can enjoy this flavorful and indulgent pasta dish even on a busy weekday! Sprinkle the dish with fresh parsley and grate some cheese for more flavor.
Vegan Pepper Portobello Steak And Rice
This vegan pepper portobello steak and rice by Miriam Hahn is a simple and quick plant-based dish that's packed with flavor. In less than 40 minutes, you can enjoy hearty portobello mushroom steak cooked in a sticky-sweet tamarind sauce with caramelized peppers and onions, all served over fluffy rice. Hahn says, "Because portobello mushrooms have a thick and hearty structure they are the perfect choice to replace the flank steak or sirloin commonly used in traditional pepper steak. They soak up the sauce and transform into a meat-like texture that is delicious."
With only 15 minutes of active prep time, the recipe is incredibly easy — simply slice, saute, and simmer. The rich umami flavor of the mushrooms combined with the sweetness of the caramelized bell peppers and onions results in a satisfying, nutritious meal that's perfect for busy weeknights. Plus, it stores well, making it a great leftover option for later in the week.