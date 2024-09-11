Corn and Black Bean Mexican Casserole Recipe

This corn and black bean Mexican casserole is an easy, family-friendly comfort food recipe that combines classic Mexican flavors in a convenient, layered format. Perfect for easy weeknight dinners, this recipe is a filling vegetarian dish and offers a balance of textures and tastes, from the spicy acidity of homemade salsa to the crunch of roasted corn and the creaminess of melted cheese.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the key components of this dish are the homemade tomato salsa and the roasted corn filling. Roasting the vegetables before assembly helps the salsa develop a depth of flavor that takes this recipe from a homespun casserole to a gourmet, layered creation with different textures in every bite.

If you're looking for a vegetarian main or a hearty side dish, this Mexican-inspired casserole is bound to become a household favorite. You may want to double the batch and freeze one tray for later!