Corn And Black Bean Mexican Casserole Recipe
This corn and black bean Mexican casserole is an easy, family-friendly comfort food recipe that combines classic Mexican flavors in a convenient, layered format. Perfect for easy weeknight dinners, this recipe is a filling vegetarian dish and offers a balance of textures and tastes, from the spicy acidity of homemade salsa to the crunch of roasted corn and the creaminess of melted cheese.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the key components of this dish are the homemade tomato salsa and the roasted corn filling. Roasting the vegetables before assembly helps the salsa develop a depth of flavor that takes this recipe from a homespun casserole to a gourmet, layered creation with different textures in every bite.
If you're looking for a vegetarian main or a hearty side dish, this Mexican-inspired casserole is bound to become a household favorite. You may want to double the batch and freeze one tray for later!
Gather the ingredients for the corn and black bean Mexican casserole
You'll need a collection of fresh produce and some pantry staples for this Mexican-inspired casserole. Start with roma tomatoes, an onion, garlic cloves, and jalapeño for the roasted vegetable salsa. We used fresh corn on the cob for that sweet, charred flavor, but you can also use frozen corn if that's what you have. You'll also need cilantro, lime juice, ground cumin, and salt for seasoning. Supplement the corn with canned black beans, shredded Mexican-blend cheese, and corn tortillas. Optional garnishes include additional chopped tomato, cilantro, and sliced jalapeños.
- 4 roma tomatoes
- 1 onion, quartered
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 jalapeño
- 2 ears fresh corn, kernels removed from cobs
- 1 tablespoon canola oil, plus more, for greasing
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas
- 8 ounces shredded Mexican-blend cheese
- Chopped tomato, for serving
- Chopped cilantro, for serving
- Sliced jalapeño, for serving
What other dishes can you serve with this vegetarian Mexican casserole?
We recommend pairing this corn and black bean casserole with a variety of Mexican starters and sides for a well-rounded meal. Traditional Mexican rice or green rice can help absorb the casserole's sauce and provide a neutral base. Grilled Mexican street corn will serve as a great appetizer alongside some fresh mango guacamole and chips.
If you're looking for protein, serve the dish with some carnitas, pork chili verde, and easy carne asada. Offer up a stack of warm tortillas on the side, allowing diners to create their own soft tacos using the proteins and the casserole as a filling. A variety of salsas, from mild pico de gallo to spicy salsa roja, and some sour cream will give you a whole taco bar spread.
To quench your thirst, serve this with spicy grapefruit mezcal margaritas. For dessert, channel your inner abuela and fry up a big stack of sopapilla
What other ingredients work well in a Mexican-inspired casserole?
There's no shortage of ways to take this Mexican-inspired casserole to another level, from crunchy toppings to more veggies and even meaty vegan crumbles hiding between the layers. Beyond black beans, try other types of beans, such as pinto, kidney, or refried beans, for added protein and variety. Adding other chiles, either mild poblano to chipotle or ancho peppers, will introduce more smokiness and heat to the salsa.
To amp up the veggie quota, incorporate diced sweet potatoes or butternut squash along with the corn. In summer, abundant zucchini, bell peppers, and spinach will help add even more colors and textures to the dish. For a meaty texture without meat, consider using crumbled tempeh or a plant-based ground meat alternative.
For a textural contrast, you can sprinkle crushed tortilla chips or Fritosd on top before baking. Finally, garnishes like pickled jalapeños or sliced radishes can add a zesty finishing touch to your Mexican-style casserole.