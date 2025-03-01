Vegan Pepper Portobello Steak And Rice Recipe

Whether or not you follow a vegan diet, this plant-based version of pepper steak will win you over with meaty portobello mushrooms cooked in a sticky-sweet tamari glaze with caramelized peppers and onions, all served over fluffy rice. It's a meal that checks all the boxes — bright, satisfying, packed with nutrients, and made in under 40 minutes. This meal stores exceptionally well in the fridge when saved in an airtight container. No need for takeout — this recipe is extremely versatile and if you make it at the beginning of the week you can serve it in different ways for lunches and dinners throughout the rest of the week.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Because portobello mushrooms have a thick and hearty structure they are the perfect choice to replace the flank steak or sirloin commonly used in traditional pepper steak. They soak up the sauce and transform into a meat-like texture that is delicious." Keep reading to learn how to magically transform mushrooms into "meat."