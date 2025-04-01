15 Cocktail And Crumbl Cookie Pairings You Should Try
In 2017, Crumbl Cookie founders and cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley joined together to create a highly successful and profitable company for sweet treats. The duo and their team of franchises feed their cookie-loving clientele a rotating menu of options, bringing people together with cookies in over 1000 locations around the world. Every week, Crumbl offers unique cookie flavors, including options like Pink Sugar, Birthday Cake, Churro, and the best Crumbl cookie flavor, the Snickerdoodle Cupcake.
Though Crumbl has created dozens of flavors, with new options constantly arriving, we picked out 15 tasty choices to create this list of cookie and cocktail pairings you should try. As a longtime Crumbl fan, certified sommelier, and wine and spirits writer, I used my cocktail knowledge and Crumbl cookie expertise to create the cocktail pairing to go with desserts.
For the flavors to match you need a drink that helps enhance the taste of the cookie without competing or dominating it, ensuring balance in the overall combination. There should be sweetness, but not so much that it makes the cookies seem sweeter than they are. Contrasting textures and temperatures can also add a nice yin and yang to the combination.
Crumbl Milk Chocolate Chip cookie with a White Russian
There's something nostalgic about a classic milk chocolate chip cookie. It reminds me of sitting in grandma's kitchen, eagerly dipping toasty, hot chocolate chip cookies straight from the oven into a tall, cold glass of milk. Crumbl began its business to create the best chocolate chip cookie in the world. After many taste tests, the founders decided milk chocolate chips were the best option versus semi-sweet chips, creating a warm, gooey, chewy cookie with sizable chips that melt in your mouth. We love to dip the cookie into a frozen White Russian.
Essentially an adult milkshake, the cocktail became popular in the 1970s when cocktail culture revolved around discos, and the drinks were an additional element to the nightlife, not the main ingredient. The drink combines vodka, coffee liqueur like Kahlua, and fresh cream. To choose the best vodka for a White Russian and cookie pairing, try the bitter coffee flavor of Three Olives Espresso vodka or opt for a classic like Absolut Vanilia. The vanilla-flavored vodka has notes of toasted toffee and crème brûlée, which lift its caramel flavors and enhance the cookie's creamy milk chocolate.
Crumbl Oatmeal Raisin cookie with an aged rum old fashioned
A drink becomes a classic when it provides a harmony of timeless flavors that transcend trendiness to become an iconic cocktail. That brings us to the old fashioned cocktail, which mixes whiskey, sugar, water, and a few dashes of aromatic bitters. Still, even an icon can be reimagined by swapping the drink's whiskey for a premium, well-aged liquor like Diplomático Selección De Familia rum. It's the old fashioned variation you need to try with another spruced-up classic: Crumbl's Oatmeal Raisin cookie.
The sustainably produced Venezuelan spirit begins with locally grown sugarcane molasses that age in former bourbon and whiskey casks after fermentation. This creates bold, rich flavors of warm spice, toffee, and dried figs and plums, melding with the earthy oats, cinnamon, and sweet, chewy raisins of Crumbl's cookie. The proportional sweetness of the cocktail, with its dried fruit and caramel flavors, fuse with the spices and dried raisin flavors in the cookie to create an agreeable match.
Crumbl Key Lime Pie cookie with a classic margarita
A classic margarita cocktail is a tangy, sweet, refreshing drink that blends tequila with fresh lime juice, simple syrup, and lots of ice. The lime provides acidity, the syrup brings sweetness, and the tequila provides earthy, roasted, floral agave notes. As the cocktail ingredients are minimal, it's best to use the highest-quality products, including tequila.
LALO Blanco Tequila was founded by Eduardo "Lalo" González, grandson of Don Julio González, maker of the prestigious Don Julio 1942 tequila. LALO uses fully mature agave plants from the Jalisco Highlands, Jalisco well water, and carefully selected Champagne yeast for fermentation. The flavor is spicy, herbaceous, and layered with sweet citrus and roasted, creamy notes that coat the palate with a buttery texture. The tequila ensures an elevated, balanced cocktail to pair with Crumbl's Key Lime Pie cookie.
The chilled cookie resembles a mini pie, with a dollop of whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a fresh lime wedge. It also has a sweet and tangy key lime frosting atop a crumbly, buttery graham cracker base. It's so good that the dessert is one of the Crumbl cookie flavors we need year-round. The margarita's citrus flavors play off the cookie's sweet lime notes, while the drink's bright natural acidity helps curb the cookie's buttery richness.
Crumbl Dole Whip Cookie with a piña colada
The Pineapple Dole Whip cookie is one of the most unique Crumbl cookie flavors. The cookie layers tart, sugary pineapple frosting atop a buttery sugar cookie, and is Crumbl's take on the frozen Dole Whip dessert found at the Tiki Juice Bar at Disneyland Resort. The flavors will transport you to the islands.
When we think of island flavors, tropical fruit and sweet coconut immediately come to mind, making a rich, creamy piña colada cocktail a tasty pairing for the treat. The drink combines white rum, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and lots of ice that whirl together in a blender until frothy, frozen, and refreshing. Consider using Malibu, the white rum infused with coconut liqueur, to enhance the coconut flavor and boost the beachy, tropical tastes of the cookie and cocktail combination.
Crumbl Brownie Batter cookie with an espresso martini
Coffee and chocolate are a heavenly match because the coffee's bitterness tames the chocolate's sweetness while still elevating the flavor. Crumbl's Brownie Batter cookie layers chocolate on chocolate, beginning with a thick and chewy chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with fudgy brownie batter. Crumbl serves the cookie warm, so everything melts together into a gooey bite. An espresso martini cocktail will mellow the richness of the cookie, with the sharp coffee flavors helping create a complex pairing.
The cocktail blends espresso, vodka, coffee liqueur like Kahlua, and simple syrup that creates a martini with sweet, toasty, roasted coffee flavors and a creamy texture when shaken with ice. One of the best vodkas for an espresso martini is the luxurious Belvedere Organic Vodka. The Polish liquor uses organic rye grain to create a smooth, clean spirit with soft vanilla, marzipan, and pepper notes to balance the bitter coffee in the drink. The cold cocktail brings a nice contrast to the warmth of the cookie, but the best part is that both chocolate and espresso have caffeine – you can boost your energy while enjoying your sweet treats.
Crumbl Raspberry Butter Cake cookie with a kir imperial
Champagne cocktails are a festive, fun way to begin or end an evening. The best Champagne cocktails keep the bubbles and the wine's flavor characteristics at the forefront instead of being hidden under layers of other ingredients — whether it be the simple addition of orange juice in a classic mimosa, fresh peach puree in a bellini, or berry liqueurs in a kir royale or kir imperial cocktail. The difference between the two kir cocktails is the type of liqueur, as the royale includes black current crème de cassis, whereas the imperial utilizes raspberry liqueur, typically Chambord.
Chambord's black raspberry flavor offers a sweeter note than tart red raspberries, but it also has XO Cognac, citrus peel, vanilla, and honey. As Chambord is rather sweet, you only need a splash of the liqueur to impart its berry taste. Try it mixed with a quality brut Champagne, like Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne which has a dry yet fruity, full-bodied flavor profile.
To pair with the French cocktail, we love Crumbl's Raspberry Butter Cake cookie. The moist sugar cookie receives a generous butter glaze, a spoonful of house-made raspberry jam, and a dollop of tangy buttercream. Sweet Chambord works with the luscious fruity topping, while Veuve Clicquot's yeasty, brioche notes harmonize with the buttery cookie's flavor. The drink's natural acidity and lively effervescence keep the pairing fresh.
Crumbl Classic Pink Sugar cookie with a godfather cocktail
Crumbl fans love seeing the Classic Pink Sugar cookie back in the rotation. The sugar cookie base has light, vanilla, buttery flavors that come alive with the addition of the thick, sugary frosting. The frosting has similar vanilla notes along with almond that makes the cookie stand out. The company uses almond ensuring authentic nuttiness in the chilled cookie. Enjoy it with a godfather cocktail that mixes nutty, sweet amaretto with barrel-aged whiskey.
Though the cocktail typically includes scotch, consider an Irish whiskey like Finvara The King's Gambit, as the cocktail's base. The whiskey begins with a nutty mix of malted and unmalted barley and Ireland-grown grains that is triple copper pot distilled before aging in a blend of sherry and bourbon barrels. The aging process lends notes of warm spice, dried plums, toffee, and shortbread to the whiskey, pairing well with the amaretto to amplify the almond flavors in the cookie.
Crumbl Banana Caramel Cookie with a brûléed banana daiquiri
Crumbl's Banana Caramel cookie and a brûléed banana daiquiri are a scrumptious duo, particularly for fruit fans. Crumbl layers thick caramel cream cheese and caramel sauce atop a chilled, spongy banana bread cookie. It has an authentic banana bread texture, more like a cake than a cookie, with flavors of banana, brown sugar, browned butter, and vanilla. The frosting gives the treat a sweet caramelized banana flavor.
The cookie mimics the flavors in our brûléed banana daiquiri cocktail, which blends spiced rum with caramelized banana, creamy coconut cream, fresh citrus juice, and ice to create a tropical frozen concoction. Opt for a quality spiced rum, like The Kraken Black Spiced Rum or Sailor Jerry's, with warm spice flavors of nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon; this will create a fruit-forward, spicy, sweet cocktail with Caribbean flavors. The bright acidity from the citrus juice lifts the flavor profile, adding an extra dimensional layer combination.
Crumbl Mint Chocolate Chip cookie with a chocolate mint julep
Crumbl captures the genuine flavor of mint chocolate chip ice cream with its Mint Chip Ice Cream cookie. The chilled cookie begins with a minty sugar cookie base with chunky semi-sweet chocolate chips. Crumbl adds a thick minty, chocolatey frosting and a dollop of cool whipped cream. Though rich and buttery, the fresh and minty characteristics keep the flavors in balance. Enhance these notes by making a mint julep cocktail with an innovative twist.
The signature drink of the Kentucky Derby combines bourbon — typically Derby sponsor, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon – with simple syrup, fresh mint, and lots of crushed ice. The oak-aged bourbon's flavors reveal caramel, vanilla, dried orange peel, and toasty warm spice. Adding a splash of chocolate liqueur upgrades the classic mint julep cocktail into a minty chocolate lover's dream. Drive those flavors home by using chocolate mint instead of spearmint as the herb of choice in the drink.
Crumbl Pecan Chocolate Chip cookie with a chocolate Manhattan
The Manhattan cocktail is a simple three-ingredient whiskey cocktail that stirs bourbon or rye, sweet vermouth, and a few dashes of aromatic bitters. Swapping a few dashes of chocolate bitters instead of the aromatic ones transforms the drink into a rich, earthy, nutty chocolate Manhattan cocktail. The drink has a depth of flavor that pairs with Crumbl's Pecan Chocolate Chip cookies.
The thick, warm cookies are packed with chunky semi-sweet chocolate chips and toasty, crunchy, chopped pecans inside a moist sugar cookie. It has caramelized brown sugar flavors that complement the full-flavored cocktail. This is particularly true when using a whiskey that offers the bold, spicy characteristics of rye and the smooth, sweet, caramel notes of bourbon, like Beverly High Rye. The American whiskey blends 50% rye and 50% bourbon to produce a well-rounded spirit that has layers of toasted pecans, toffee, roasted warm spices, dark chocolate, and oak. These work to round out the flavor of the bittersweet components in the cocktail and the nutty cookie's semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Crumbl Lemon Bar cookie with a lemon drop martini
Drinking a lemon drop martini is like sipping summertime as the refreshing cocktail has zesty vibrancy and energy, awakening the palate with just enough sweetness to ensure the martini has balance. The cocktail includes a simple mixture of vodka, simple syrup, citrus liqueur, like Cointreau, and fresh lemon juice. The liquids are shaken with ice until very cold and served up, often garnished with thyme, lavender, or basil to add an herbaceous or floral note.
Similarly, enjoying Crumbl's Lemon Bar cookie provides citrusy sunshine in every bite. The chilled cookie begins with a lemon sugar cookie base with a thick swoosh of lemon curd frosting and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Both have sweetness to complement each other, while the drink's tanginess cuts through the richness of the lemony cookie. Using an ultra-smooth whey-based vodka, like Broken Shed or Black Cow Spirits, will bring creaminess to the back palate of the cocktail.
Crumbl Mint Mallow Sandwich cookie with a flying grasshopper martini
Crumbl's chilled Mint Mallow Sandwich cookie layers a fluffy, cool mint mousse between two chocolatey cookies and cream cookies. The flavor reminds me of dressed-up Thin Mints Girl Scout cookies, with the chewiness of the cookie and the creamy texture of the mousse coating the palate with buttery richness. The flying grasshopper upgrades the standard grasshopper cocktail recipe of crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and cream or half and half with a healthy splash of vodka, like Ketel One Vodka.
The vodka makes the drink slightly more boozy than just using the crèmes. Ketel One has a lovely spiciness with a smooth, velvety palate that helps balance the sweetness without altering the minty, chocolatey flavors. We recommend using white crème de cacao instead of dark because the latter tends to have bitter chocolate notes whereas white has a soft milk chocolate flavor that works nicely in sweet cocktails. The white is also colorless, ensuring your drink has a vibrant green hue of the crème de menthe that matches the cookie's minty mousse.
Crumbl Gingersnap Cookie with a Kentucky mule
The history of the gingersnap cookie dates back hundreds of years to Germany, when it was brought to the U.S. by early European settlers from Germany, the Netherlands, and England. Though similar in flavor to gingerbread, gingersnap cookies have a crunchy, snappy texture. Crumbl's Gingersnap combines baking spices that remind me of the holidays — think of cinnamon, allspice, and clove, with caramelized molasses and plenty of ginger. The soft, thick cookie has more chew than the classic version. Still, Crumbl brings all the flavors of the wintery season to the forefront any time of year. A Kentucky mule will help shine the spotlight on those warm spice flavors.
Like a Moscow mule, however, the drink swaps vodka for bourbon, bringing the brown liquor's toasty, oak-aged tastes of vanilla, baking spice, and dried fruit to the flavor of the ginger-forward cocktail. Use a well-aged bourbon, like Buffalo Trace Bourbon, which ages in oak barrels for years. This imparts caramel, brown spice, and dried fig flavors that mesh with the ginger's spiciness in both the drink and cookie.
Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS cookie with a bramble cocktail
In February of 2024, Crumbl partnered with Grammy-award-winning artist, Olivia Rodrigo, to create a signature cookie for her "GUTS" album tour. The GUTS sandwich cookie layers thick vanilla buttercream and triple berry jam between two vanilla cookies that are a vibrant shade of purple. While it may not be Crumbl's prettiest cookie (unless you're a fan of purple like Rodrigo), the flavor combination is sweet, rich, and delicious.
To pair, you need a cocktail that will balance the overall sweetness without being overly complicated. The bramble is one of the simplest cocktails to make, delivering rich berry, fresh citrus, and herbaceous botanical flavors that will play off the fruit notes in the cookie. The gin cocktail combines the liquor with lemon juice, simple syrup, and blackberry liqueur known as crème de mûre. The blackberry is sweet and tart, melding with the tanginess of the citrus juice to cut through the buttery richness of the cookie.
For this pairing, opt for a gin that has more floral and fruit notes than a juniper-forward profile. Nolet's Silver Gin shows notes of fresh roses, citrus, anise, and wild berries, with subtle hints of juniper. Its flavor profile melds well with the other ingredients in the cocktail while elevating the jammy taste of the cookie.
Crumbl Chocolate Covered Strawberry cookie with a chocolate martini
Ripe red berries and dark chocolate go hand in hand. The fruit's zesty freshness melds with the chocolate's creamy richness to create an intriguing combination. Crumbl delivers this combination flawlessly in its Chocolate Covered Strawberry cookie. The chewy chocolate cookie has a generous dollop of strawberry cream cheese frosting and a semi-sweet chocolate drizzle. The chilled cookie replicates the flavor of chocolate-covered strawberries with divine precision.
Chocolate lovers will jump for joy with a chocolate martini cocktail pairing to further boost the sweet treat's fudgy characteristics. The sinfully delightful drink combines vodka with chocolate liqueur, like Godiva, crème de cacao, and fresh cream or half and half. These are shaken together over ice until very cold before straining into a cocoa-dusted martini glass. It is unctuous and indulgent, with prevailing chocolate notes that are kept in balance thanks to the creaminess of the half and half.