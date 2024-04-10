6 Easy Ways To Upgrade A Classic Mint Julep Cocktail

There's something about holding a chilled Mint Julep on a warm day that just makes your shoulders relax, causes you to exhale deeply, and makes even a rainy day seem brighter. The classic Southern concoction of bourbon, sugar, and mint served over crushed ice has a nice kick with the first sip, but as the ice melts into the drink, each sip gets friendlier and more mellow. Although the Mint Julep has a rich history and is a hands-down winner for every Kentucky Derby menu, there's no need to limit your enjoyment to its classical presentation.

And if you want some variety, we've got ideas for how to upgrade a regular Julep into one that will be a front-runner in any drink lineup. The key to adapting a Mint Julep while keeping its recognizable profile is to alter it carefully. Play with the sweetener, change up the alcohol, or add a complementary flavor — but not all at once. Maintain that central boozy, minty aroma, and there will be no doubt that this is a Mint Julep with a special twist.