The Menu For The 150th Kentucky Derby Has Been Released

The Kentucky Derby is the biggest event of the year in horse racing, and with the storied race turning 150 this year, you know they are going to be pulling out all the stops when it comes to food. The first of the Triple Crown races has long been associated with famous Southern foods and drinks, with the classic Kentucky Derby cocktail being a Mint Julep, and the race even giving the name to the popular Kentucky dessert, a derby pie. If you are lucky enough to attend the derby, the good eating doesn't stop there. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, The Derby and Churchill Downs have partnered with Levy (a restaurant group specializing in sports and entertainment) for the 23rd year, with an exclusive menu from Senior Executive Chef Robert Lopez.

Speaking with Tasting Table, Chef Lopez told us, "I found inspiration in the rich tradition of Southern cuisine." He added that he "aimed to infuse traditional dishes with modern twists, paying homage to the event's storied history." Lopez said, "I selected flavors like Bourbon, smoked meats, and hearty sides to echo the festive atmosphere of the Derby."

Brisket has been chosen as the centerpiece meat of this year's Derby, with Lopez wanting to highlight comforting flavors that "unite people around the table." He also noted that "the deep, smoky notes of a slowly cooked brisket complement the sweet, warm undertones of bourbon, creating a harmonious blend that enhances the dining experience."