Bourbon Isn't Actually The Original Spirit Used In Mint Juleps

The mint julep is a classic cocktail that you can find in almost any bar, right alongside the "medium-dry vodka martini, shaken, not stirred" that James Bond first ordered in 1962's "Dr. No." (via TheProGamerJay). If you're familiar with this drink, you'll know that bourbon plays a vital role in its recipe, alongside sugar and fresh mint leaves. But you might be surprised to learn that it hasn't always been this way.

Originally, the mint julep wasn't even a cocktail at all. It was conceived at the start as a sort of elixir for stomachaches and throat issues. This is where the name "julep" came from, as it was a catch-all term to describe medicinal syrups. The way people made a proto-mint julep back then wasn't very different from how we make it today at the bar: Mixing a strong spirit with an equal part of water, sweetening it with a few sugar cubes, and then infusing it with fresh mint leaves. Did it really work as a medicine? No one knows for sure, but one thing is clear — it was delicious!

You might have noticed that we mentioned "strong spirit" without specifying bourbon. That's because, at the time, the type of spirit didn't matter as long as it had a kick. From cheap high-proof rum to rye whiskey and moonshine, early mixologists used whatever was on hand. It wasn't until the United States gained its independence in the 1700s, and whiskey — particularly bourbon — became a symbol of the southern U.S., that it gradually evolved to become the preferred spirit in the mint julep, a title it still holds today.