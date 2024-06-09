What Makes Whey Vodka Different From The Regular Type

Vodka is the top selling spirit in the U.S., and in the top five internationally, for good reason. The clear, usually flavorless alcohol blends with so many mixers to make an astounding variety of cocktails, from espresso martinis to tart lemon drops and fruity appletinis. Traditional distillers start their journey to the vodka bottle with a mix of grains and yeast that ferments into alcohol which is then purified until it's clear and neutral in flavor. However, it's perfectly possible to add yeast to other starch-containing liquids. In fact, among our list of some of the most popular vodkas, you'll find some made with grape and corn, and others use potatoes or sugar beets as the base. The distillation process removes most of the flavor molecules from the starting mash, so they all end as the clear liquid we know well.

One interesting and less well-known style of vodka starts on the dairy side of the farm rather than in the fields. Whey vodka is the product of fermenting the natural milk sugars that remain in whey, a by-product of cheese making. Mark Simmonds, the founder and master blender of New Zealand's Broken Shed whey vodka distillery says the process uses "very specific yeast that has tight tolerances to ferment the lactose." It's not an easy process, but New Zealand has a lot of dairy farms and plenty of whey.