15 Classic Dessert And Cocktail Pairings From A Certified Sommelier

With courses and grocery store aisles dedicated to it, dessert occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of both the gourmands and average Joes of the world. But even though dessert is an epicenter for human enjoyment and culinary technique, some may want a little more bite at meal's end. If you've ever dipped your toe into after-dinner drinks, consider that dessert is the perfect place to get creative with cocktail pairings.

To help with the task of coming up with cocktails that pair well with classic desserts, I enlisted the perspective of Amelia Jacobsen, a certified sommelier currently working at New York-based restaurant Family Meal at Blue Hill, where she often helps diners pick a cocktail, glass of wine, or digestif to accompany dessert. "I like pairing cocktails with desserts to enhance the flavors of each," she says.

Based on flavor profiles and plays on traditional pairings, we've rounded up options to intensify your dessert courses at home and during a night out. Read on to discover the best cocktails, from the brandy Alexander to the boulevardier, to pair with an assortment of classic desserts.