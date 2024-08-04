A Chocolate Manhattan Is The Perfect Way To Enhance The Classic Bourbon Cocktail

Maybe you're a cocktail lover with a flair for the sweeter side of the spectrum, but a daiquiri just sounds like overkill today. Or, maybe you're an outspoken member of the "sugary drinks aren't real cocktails" camp ... but you've increasingly found yourself straying from the elitist path, or at least questioning. Can spirit-forward purists enjoy a taste of something sweet from time to time without betraying the bevy dogma? Look no further than this Manhattan variation. The time has come to up the complexity even further and give this timeless beauty a modern facelift. Enter: The chocolate Manhattan.

To make a chocolate Manhattan, simply swap the Angostura for chocolate bitters. A classic Manhattan combines 2:1 whiskey and sweet vermouth, plus two dashes of Angostura bitters. To assemble, all the ingredients are stirred with ice, then strained into a chilled coupe glass, or over ice in a rocks glass. Some mixologists prefer rye whiskey, others prefer bourbon, and some even combine equal parts of both. It's your party, baby. Although, bourbon would complement the sweeter confectionery notes in the chocolate bitters more aptly than whiskey for this option.

The alcohol content in bourbon highlights chocolate's aromatic qualities, and the chocolate lends its high-fat content to counterbalance the punchiness of the bourbon for a smooth, rounded sip. On a chemical level, both bourbon and chocolate share compounds such as vanillin, lactones, tannins, and acetylpyrrole, making them a naturally fitting pairing from the molecules upward.