What Crumbl Cookie You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The zodiac calendar starts of hot and fiery with the Aries — both literally, and figuratively. As the first signs of the zodiac, and the first of the fire signs in particular, Aries are believed to come into the world with the least inherited life experience, because they have no predecessor signs to inherit it from. In turn, these signs are famous for being especially hot headed and reactive. They're also impatient, often jumping into things head first like the rams that represent them, without a thought of any potential repercussions. However, what they're known for most is their competitive streak. That's why, if they were any Crumbl cookie, they'd be the one that our taste testers ranked the best: the snickerdoodle cupcake.

Aries see everything in life as a competition, it's just one of their many endearing qualities. But, being the first on the zodiac calendar is clearly not enough for them. These signs need be to first in everything else, too — and that includes the kind of Crumbl that they'd be. In so, it only makes sense that they be the snickerdoodle cupcake cookie, which just so happened to be our taste tester's favorite — and, more importantly, the one they ranked as number one. Seeing as it was declared one of the chains best selling cookies, it's safe to assume that other Crumbl fans agree: These soft snickerdoodle cookies topped with cream cheese cinnamon sugar frosting are the chain's best, and that's enough to make these signs happy.

