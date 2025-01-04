What Crumbl Cookie You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Famous for its weekly, rotating cookie menu, it doesn't matter what zodiac season it is, or what sign you are — you can really never get bored with Crumbl Cookies (even though some think they're wearing thin on new flavors and getting less creative). With six new flavors every week, you might think it'd have run out of ideas by now, but Crumbl keeps churning more cookie and non-cookie desserts out. With so many options, however, it can be hard to really settle on any one cookie flavor as your personal favorite. But, thankfully, that's where you zodiac sign comes in.
Whether you're a rule following Capricorn, a non-conforming Aquarius, an attention-loving Leo, or a mysterious Scorpio, Crumbl has a cookie that personifies your zodiac sign to a tee. With more cookie flavors than one could imagine, and more on the way, the one you are based on your zodiac sign will be one you can look forward to seeing on the menu — no matter if you've tried it already or not, or if its this week or the next. Keep reading to discover what your Crumbl cookie, and your zodiac sign, says about you.
Aries
The zodiac calendar starts of hot and fiery with the Aries — both literally, and figuratively. As the first signs of the zodiac, and the first of the fire signs in particular, Aries are believed to come into the world with the least inherited life experience, because they have no predecessor signs to inherit it from. In turn, these signs are famous for being especially hot headed and reactive. They're also impatient, often jumping into things head first like the rams that represent them, without a thought of any potential repercussions. However, what they're known for most is their competitive streak. That's why, if they were any Crumbl cookie, they'd be the one that our taste testers ranked the best: the snickerdoodle cupcake.
Aries see everything in life as a competition, it's just one of their many endearing qualities. But, being the first on the zodiac calendar is clearly not enough for them. These signs need be to first in everything else, too — and that includes the kind of Crumbl that they'd be. In so, it only makes sense that they be the snickerdoodle cupcake cookie, which just so happened to be our taste tester's favorite — and, more importantly, the one they ranked as number one. Seeing as it was declared one of the chains best selling cookies, it's safe to assume that other Crumbl fans agree: These soft snickerdoodle cookies topped with cream cheese cinnamon sugar frosting are the chain's best, and that's enough to make these signs happy.
Taurus
Of all the words one could use to describe the Taurus — including reliable, level-headed, and calm — stubborn seems to be the most common choice. While it is at least partially true, what most people seem to forget is that this sign's stubbornness is also directly conducive to them being the dependable friends and people they know (and love) them to be. Of all the signs on the zodiac, the Taurus is the one you can always count on to be and do exactly as they say. They're also the most likely to follow a routine. That's why, like them, they'd have to be a Crumbl cookie you can always depend on, making them none other than Crumbl's semi sweet chocolate chip.
While the Crumbl menu changes weekly, there are a couple of cookies that never do, one of them being the classic, semi sweet chocolate chunk cookie — an option you can absolutely never go wrong with. No matter the time or day, a chocolate chip cookie will always hit the spot, and Crumbl Cookies is the perfect place to go for them no matter the day or week. Not to be confused with the milk chocolate chunk cookie, Crumb's semi sweet chocolate chunk cookies are soft and doughy. The added sprinkle of fresh, flaky sea salt adds a nice contrast to the semi-sweet chocolate chips, so the taste is always just right. It's the perfect, everyday cookie you can always count on.
Gemini
Geminis are probably one of the most misunderstood signs in the zodiac. Because they're represented by twins, and often depicted with an image of two masks, people have come to associate them with being two faced — but that simply is not the case. The reality is that these signs are so social and curious that they often find themselves wishing that they could be in two places at once, and would benefit from the help of a clone. But, having said that, they aren't completely innocent, either.
Geminis are known for being a tad childish and overly energetic. While having a twin would be great for them, two of any one Gemini could easily be too much for most people to handle. That's why, if they were any cookie from Cumbl, they'd be the double trouble cookie. Made from a half of a semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a half of a rich chocolate cookie smooshed into one, you get the best of both worlds. Just like these signs wish they could be two places at once, this cookie is two cookies at once.
Cancer
Cancers are seen as the most sensitive, emotional, and empathetic of all the zodiac signs. But, in a lot of ways, they're almost too nice. These signs take on others' emotions and often put their feelings and needs before their own. The Cancer's sensitivity also makes them particularly self-defensive, making them particularly difficult to get to know. Their sweetness can also easily border on manipulation and possessiveness if not managed. Just like cookies, too much sweetness isn't always a good thing — especially when you consider the shocking Crumbl cookie serving guidelines. There's no better example of that than the Crumbl cookie flavor they'd be: banoffee.
Obviously, cookies are supposed to be sweet. They are desserts, after all — and it's the reason why a lot of people enjoy them. But, one of the greatest critiques that Crumbl Cookies receives is how overly sweet some of their baked goods are, the sweetest of all being the banoffee cookie. Made from a buttery graham cracker dough and topped with smooth caramel, swirled banana buttercream, whipped cream and a garnish of dark chocolate shavings, the banoffee cookie is what many people claim to be Crumbls' sweetest flavor yet. Like the Cancer, the sugar in this cookie seems to overpower everything else.
Leo
Leos are the undisputed signs of the summer. Because they're ruled by the sun, they have a tendency to assume the world revolves around them, but that's all a part of their charm. You see, these signs live life like it's a movie and they're the stars. They have big, bright personalities and, in turn, make everything into a movie-like moment. These signs love nothing more than being extra, and they take the steps to make things feel extra special. Whether it's packing a nice bottle of rosé (the kind they'd be based on their zodiac), or picking up a box of Crumbl cookies for the party, Leos have a way of making everything memorable.
Obviously, there's no better sign to have around in the summertime. But, the truth is, Leos bring the summer energy all year long. Similarly, so does the Crumbl cookie they'd be: the s'more's cookie. Made from a warm graham cracker cookie dotted with milk chocolate chips, and topped with a toasted marshmallow, a drizzle of chocolate, and a sprinkle of buttery graham cracker crumbles, these cookies deliver all the quintessential s'mores flavors of your favorite childhood, summer camp memories. While they most recently came into the Crumbl rotation last summer, they can come fresh off the campfire and to the Crumbl menu any time of the year.
Virgo
Virgos are notorious perfectionists, but it doesn't seem to get in the way of them being productive. In fact, these signs get more done than anybody. It's actually amazing what they can do in the same 24 hours we all get. But, what a lot of people don't know is that these signs rely on getting tasks done for a lot of their self confidence. Without something to keep their minds busy with, that perfectionism only gets projected onto themselves — and we all know good and well that's never a good thing. So, with that in mind, if the Virgo were any Crumbl cookie, they'd be one of the flavors that Crumbl bakers find to be the most challenging and time consuming to make: the strawberry ice cream bar cookie.
The strawberry ice cream bar cookie is one of Crumbl's most elaborate creations. Concocted from a specially-made dough and vanilla buttercream frosting, and a crumbled garnish intended to recreate the flavors of the ice cream bars of the '90s, the cookies require bakers to weigh out two separate pieces of dough and ball one of them around the other. Then (as if that weren't difficult enough) they also have to coat it in the strawberry ice cream bar topping. They dread it, but the extra effort seems to be worth it, because customers love it. Nevertheless, there's no task the Virgo can't handle. They can even try themselves by following Jessico Morone's strawberry shortcake crumble cookie recipe.
Libra
If you need advice on anything pertaining to style or aesthetic, your Libra friend is the one to call. These signs are known for their special eyes for symmetry, making them talented stylists, designers, and decorators. But, these signs are hardly as shallow as they might come off. For Libras, it's not only about how something or someone might look on the surface (although it certainly doesn't hurt), nor is it about being perfect. These signs find beauty in imperfections, too, and the balance they seek to achieve in all of their stylistic endeavors extends much deeper, into their personal lives and relationships.
Libras seek harmony in every aspect of their lives, but the main way they find balance personally is through their relationships. They're just relationship people. That's why, if they were any Crumbl cookie, they'd have to be a Valentine's Day season favorite: the jammy heart cookie. Appearing on Crumbl's menu in February, the jammy heart cookies are made from a combination of fresh raspberry jam filling and raspberry buttercream frosting, sandwiched between two shortbread cookies — the top with a small heart cut out. Like the Valentine's Day candy they'd be, these cookies are the perfect grab for your valentine, galentine, or palentine.
Scorpio
Scorpios are a mystery to most — and happily so on their part. But, knowing that, it only makes sense that they're also incredibly misunderstood. These signs come off as big and bad, and while they might be a bit intimidating, deep down they're just as sensitive as any of the rest of us — they just refuse to show it. They're not necessarily liars, but they are masters of mystery, leading them to be associated with things like danger and darkness despite all of their other qualities. So, if they were any Crumbl cookie, they'd be an iconic mystery cookie flavor: brownie batter.
During Crumbl's mystery week, locations serve up a different mystery cookie flavor every single day. The cookie could be something completely new, or a returning flavor from the past — you never really know until you get it (or download the app to check the mystery cookie map). The brownie batter flavor, however, is a big favorite — somehow achieving the exact flavor of actual brownie batter, without being undercooked like a lot of Crumbl's cookies are. Made from chocolate, chocolate chips, and brownie batter, this mystery cookie packs all of the darkness Scorpios are associated with while combining it with the danger of a chocolate overload.
Sagittarius
Sagittariuses are the adventurers of the zodiac, driven by a sense of wanderlust. That, coupled with their innate and seemingly never ending sense of optimism, makes them the best travel partners. These signs see life as a quest, and they live to expand their understanding of the world around them. What better way to do that than to travel? But, seeing as there's no Crumbl locations outside of North America (despite the announcement of an upcoming Australian location after that one, an unofficial pop up in Sydney charged fans $17 per cookie), the Crumbl cookie they'd be isn't one they're going to have to travel for — still, it encapsulates their free spirited, adventurous nature: the cowboy cookie.
Crumbl's cowboy cookie are the chain's take on a Texas classic, made with the intention of sustaining cowboys on their ventures across the wild, wild west (at least, that's the story). While Crumbl's are more about satisfying your sweet-tooth, the sentiment is still there. These cookies are made with semi-sweet chocolate chips, oatmeal, and shredded coconut to keep any of these signs' hunger cues and cravings curbed until their next meal. Considering how high energy these signs are, and all the adventures that are sure to await them, these cookies are the perfect treat to hold them over — and they make the perfect in-flight snack, too. Just don't plan on taking them to Australia.
Capricorn
Capricorns are famous for being "workaholics," and while they might appear to be responsible, rule following adults, what a lot of people don't know about these signs is that they're also real party animals. Although it's a rare sight to catch these signs out of the office, let alone on a night off, you'll be in for a real treat if you do. These signs are the life of the party, and like the mystical sea goats that represent them, they have a magical ability — and no, it's not the ability to endlessly scale literal and figurative mountains, although they can do that, too. It's that Capricorns can age backwards, becoming more free-spirited and fun with age. That's why, if they were any Crumbl cookie, they'd be the birthday cake.
Made from a classic, soft and chewy cake dough that's topped with a cake batter flavored frosting and colorful sprinkles, Crumbl's birthday cake cookies are meant to invoke all of the flavors of a classic, vanilla birthday cake. While perhaps not as mature sounding as some of the other, more extravagant flavors seen on Crumbl's weekly cookie lineups, the beauty of these cookies is their youthful air — which is something that everyone can appreciate, no matter their age. These cookies bring out the kids in all of us, and there's no such thing as a party without some cake (or in this case, cake flavored cookies). These should be something every Capricorn will be willing to take some time off for.
Aquarius
One of the greatest misconceptions in all of astrology occurs with the Aquarius, with the majority of people assuming that they're water signs because of the "aqua" in their names. It only makes more sense as you get to know them more and learn that they're also represented by the water bearer — which would only seem to confirm the fact. But, this is all a part of the Aquarius's nature to challenge the status quo and keep people guessing. If they had it their way, they'd be in a category all their own, but, the truth is that they're air signs. Still, the Crumbl cookie they'd be is also a bit of an illusion, too.
If the Aquarius were any cookie from Crumbl, they'd be the honey bun cookie.This cinnamon cookie is imprinted with a swirl pattern and finished with a glaze of honey butter frosting. Just looking at it, this cookie could pass as the real thing — but it's not until you bite into it that you realize what seemed to be a sweet pastry bun was actually a cookie in disguise. While the experience of eating is texturally different to an actual honey bun (not to be confused with a cinnamon roll), the cookies are warm and soft, with a recognizable cinnamon and honey flavor.
Just like these signs, this cookie proves that only good things can happen when you think outside of the box. Just, not outside of the pink cookie boxes from Crumbl.
Pisces
Pisces are represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions, which largely depicts how they operate. Pisces are famous for being easily distracted, and they can often be caught daydreaming. In many ways, these signs are off in their own worlds, with their attention constantly divided. Pisces are known for being incredibly imaginative, and their daydreaming tends to lend them well creatively. But, at the same time, they can struggle to stay grounded. Fortunately, the Crumbl cookie they'd be is one that doesn't need the ground at all because it lives underwater, aka the sugar shark cookie.
In this Crumbl cookie, a vanilla sugar cookie base is topped with blue vanilla frosting and a blue, gummy shark candy similar to the Swedish candy they'd be. The inspiration behind this cookie is unknown, but it could be easily something these signs would dream up in their wild imaginations. While it does feature a shark — another deep-sea creature that, interestingly enough, feeds on the fish that actually represent these signs — it is symbolic in that sharks move through their worlds with decisiveness. Pisces, in reality, are much more like the gummies found on the top of the cookies. Squishy and boundless, with a fleeting sense of direction, these signs could benefit from a bit more bite (or chew, which these cookies deliver).