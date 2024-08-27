The Key Differences Between Cinnamon Rolls And Honey Buns

To most pastry-loving foodies, a sweet, sticky treat by any name or origin is a good thing, may it be a cinnamon roll or honey bun. The two similar treats can come pre-made and packaged for foodies in motion, hot out of the oven for dessert, or part of a meticulously created brunch spread. Honey buns and cinnamon rolls are truly "choose your own aventure" snacks. The canned refrigerated Pillsbury cinnamon roll biscuit dough requires consumers to turn on their ovens and settle in for a cozy night at home, while snack brands like Big Texas and Hostess make iced convenience-oriented cinnamon rolls in plastic envelopes to please all sorts of cravings. Likewise, honey buns can be found at the local bakery or gas station. So, what exactly makes these similar-appearing, white-glazed, golden-brown treats different from each other?

As their respective names suggest, cinnamon rolls feature the spiced depth of cinnamon while honey buns lean brighter and more mellow with a honey-forward taste. Also, while these two treats both tote a sweet glaze, the glaze is added as a finishing drizzle atop cinnamon rolls, while with honey buns, it's baked into the dough — which is different from the dough used to make cinnamon rolls, as well. Curious, discerning sweet tooth, you've come to the right place, and without further ado, the most important differences between cinnamon rolls and honey buns ...