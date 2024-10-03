Are Crumbl Cookies Supposed To Be Slightly Undercooked?

There is a very fine line between a soft, chewy cookie and one that hasn't been baked through. While some people might prefer the unbaked dough to the actual confections themselves, you really shouldn't be concerned about food safety if you're biting into them after they've been baked (although, with our edible cookie dough recipe, you'll be good either way). Surprisingly enough, that hasn't always been the case for customers at Crumbl Cookies.

Famous for its weekly rotating menu of baked goods and non-cookie desserts, Crumbl claimed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that its cookies "are meant to be crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside but not undercooked." However, some customers believe that they take the gooeyness too far. You might get a version that's decently baked one time, and another time find that the inside is nearly raw, with a texture closer to frosting.

Some even report upset stomachs after consuming Crumbl Cookies, a symptom that's sometimes associated with eating undercooked food. One Redditor wrote, "I just ate some crumble last night and it has my stomach screaming." Another added, "I'm pregnant so my obstetrician advises against eating anything underbaked or raw. I often go to Crumbl, and it's hit or miss." In an interview with The New York Times, one customer said that she felt the cookies were underbaked, stating, "When you eat something raw and it makes your stomach hurt, it has that effect."