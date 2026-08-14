DIY Elevated Trader Joe's Lemon Mini Sheet Cake Recipe

Trader Joe's has mastered many things. Between the ready-to-heat frozen microwave meals, unique pasta shapes, and endless interesting dips, the store is a gold mine for putting together creative and easy meals. Perhaps best of all are TJ's ready-made mini desserts, all cleverly sized to be big enough to share but also just small enough to justify eating on your own. The mini sheet cakes, which are uniquely sized to be just smaller than a jelly roll pan, are fluffy, moist, flavorful, and perfect for a quick and easy sweet treat.

I love the convenience of a ready-to-eat baked treat, but nothing tastes as good as desserts made at home (even if the dessert is from Trader Joe's). The lemon mini sheet cake is easy to make with ingredients you likely already have on hand — all you need is a small, 8x8-inch cake pan and a few extra lemons. The bright, zesty, moist vanilla cake is topped with cream cheese frosting speckled with even more lemon, and perfectly replicates Trader Joe's popular seasonal mini sheet cake flavor for the perfect sweet and summery mini-sized cake at home.