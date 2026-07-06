Old-Fashioned Lemon Lush Recipe
Making an old-fashioned dessert is guaranteed to bring joy and comfort to your family. The classics are classics for a reason, and after decades of being a reliable favorite, they have earned their crowd-pleasing reputation. This lemon lush is smooth and creamy, with four layers of delicious textures that make every bite memorable. The first layer is a scratch-made buttery pecan crust that gives the base a nutty crunch. And, as with many old-fashioned desserts, the remaining layers are quick to whip up and rely on ingredients designed for convenience. From cream cheese sweetened with sugar and whipped topping to a sunny yellow layer made with instant lemon pudding mix, this super-creamy, vibrantly zesty, and meltingly smooth icebox cake is the kind of dessert that will satisfy your sweet tooth, but is light and refreshing with a citrusy tang.
I love that I can make this dessert ahead of time and I can have it ready to go for an event or gathering. It is perfect for a spring baby shower, summer brunch, or year-round potlucks. Although the recipe requires time for cooling and setting, it is an easy dessert to make, and the hands-on prep time is under 30 minutes.
Gather the ingredients for old-fashioned lemon lush
To make this recipe, you'll need some baking basics like all-purpose flour, salt, and granulated sugar. Then stop by the dairy case for unsalted butter, cream cheese, whipped topping, and whole milk. You can, of course, make your own whipped cream for an even more fresh and creamy lemon lush. Then hit up the dry goods aisle for pecans and instant lemon pudding mix. To add a beautiful contrast in color, stop by the produce aisle for fresh mint.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Combine the crust ingredients
Combine the flour, butter, and salt in a large bowl.
Step 3: Mix until crumbly
Mix with your hands until crumbly.
Step 4: Add the pecans
Stir in the pecans.
Step 5: Press the crust into a baking dish
Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Step 6: Bake the crust
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until lightly golden.
Step 7: Cool the crust
Cool for one hour.
Step 8: Beat the cream cheese and sugar
Beat the cream cheese and sugar together in a large bowl until smooth.
Step 9: Add the whipped topping
Fold in 1 cup of the whipped topping.
Step 10: Spread the cream cheese layer
Spread evenly over the cooled crust.
Step 11: Whisk the pudding together
Whisk the pudding mix and milk together for 5 minutes, or until thickened.
Step 12: Add the pudding layer
Spread the pudding evenly over the cream cheese layer.
Step 13: Add the whipped topping
Spread the remaining whipped topping over the pudding layer and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Step 14: Garnish and serve the lemon lush
Garnish with lemon zest and optional mint before serving.
What can I serve with lemon lush?
Old-Fashioned Lemon Lush Recipe
The classics are classic for a reason, and our old-fashioned lemon lush combines 4 creamy, bright, and zesty layers in a cake that requires 25 minutes of prep.
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened and cut into cubes
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup finely chopped pecans
- 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 (16-ounce) container whipped topping, thawed and divided
- 2 (3.4-ounce) packages instant lemon pudding mix
- 3 ½ cups whole milk
Optional Ingredients
- mint for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Combine the flour, butter, and salt in a large bowl.
- Mix with your hands until crumbly.
- Stir in the pecans.
- Press the mixture evenly into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until lightly golden.
- Cool for one hour.
- Beat the cream cheese and sugar together in a large bowl until smooth.
- Fold in 1 cup of the whipped topping.
- Spread evenly over the cooled crust.
- Whisk the pudding mix and milk together for 5 minutes, or until thickened.
- Spread the pudding evenly over the cream cheese layer.
- Spread the remaining whipped topping over the pudding layer and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
- Garnish with lemon zest and optional mint before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|478
|Total Fat
|31.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|86.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.7 g
|Total Sugars
|29.9 g
|Sodium
|357.7 mg
|Protein
|6.3 g
Is lemon lush an icebox cake?
Icebox cakes became popular in the '50s and '60s when convenience foods started hitting the market to help the home cook, and lemon lush is a perfect example of a dessert that was born from that boom. The term icebox dates back to the first refrigerators that were made from insulated storage cabinets with blocks of ice in the '20s. The term stuck even after refrigerators were invented, and the two terms were used interchangeably for years.
The concept is really quite genius. An icebox cake starts with a crunchy crust like a baked crust, or a layer of premade cookies or biscuits. Then a variety of creamy layers are added, which can be any combination of pudding, cream cheese, and whipped topping, but almost always rely on instant mixes and premade creams. The magic happens in the refrigerator, where the layers set and create a sliceable dessert that looks like you picked it up at the corner bakery. Other well-known icebox cakes are the Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafer icebox cake, chocolate éclair icebox cake, and strawberry icebox cake. Newer versions and spinoffs have emerged, like matcha strawberry icebox cake and pistachio icebox cake.
What are some ingredient substitutions that can be made in the lemon lush?
There are several ways to change up the lemon lush if you want to use ingredients you have on hand or experiment with different flavors. To start, for the crust, you can substitute any type of nut for the pecans, such as almonds, walnuts, or pistachios, or skip them to make the recipe nut-free. To make the recipe gluten-free, use any gluten-free flour. You can also swap out this crust for a simple graham cracker crust, which would also eliminate the baking step. Just combine 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs with ½ cup butter and ¼ cup sugar, press into the pan, and refrigerate for an hour.
For the cream cheese layer, you can use mascarpone cheese, or blend in a thick Greek yogurt with the cream cheese for a lighter layer. For a more intense lemon flavor, use lemon curd instead of lemon pudding, or, if you don't like lemon, switch to another pudding flavor. Key lime or orange pudding keep the zesty flavor but lean into a different citrus profile that is equally delicious. Vanilla or pistachio puddings also work well.
You can also make this dessert dairy-free. The best choices for dairy-free milk are oat, soy, or coconut milk. Dairy-free butter works fine in the crust, any dairy-free cream cheese works well in that middle layer, and coconut whipped cream is a great choice to sub in for the 2nd and 4th layers. Using dairy-free ingredients will result in slightly less firm layers, but the taste will be just as good.