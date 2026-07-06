Old-Fashioned Lemon Lush Recipe

Making an old-fashioned dessert is guaranteed to bring joy and comfort to your family. The classics are classics for a reason, and after decades of being a reliable favorite, they have earned their crowd-pleasing reputation. This lemon lush is smooth and creamy, with four layers of delicious textures that make every bite memorable. The first layer is a scratch-made buttery pecan crust that gives the base a nutty crunch. And, as with many old-fashioned desserts, the remaining layers are quick to whip up and rely on ingredients designed for convenience. From cream cheese sweetened with sugar and whipped topping to a sunny yellow layer made with instant lemon pudding mix, this super-creamy, vibrantly zesty, and meltingly smooth icebox cake is the kind of dessert that will satisfy your sweet tooth, but is light and refreshing with a citrusy tang.

I love that I can make this dessert ahead of time and I can have it ready to go for an event or gathering. It is perfect for a spring baby shower, summer brunch, or year-round potlucks. Although the recipe requires time for cooling and setting, it is an easy dessert to make, and the hands-on prep time is under 30 minutes.