Old-Fashioned Heaven On Earth Cake Recipe

Summertime is the best time to make no-bake desserts. Heatless, easy, and lightly sweet, the fluffy, often-chilled desserts are the perfect pairing for hot, humid weather and smoky grilled dinners. Midwesterners are no strangers to these uniquely assembled desserts and may even be the masters of them, churning out classics like cookie salad, pretzel Jell-O, icebox cake, and lush. The formula for this type of dessert is usually about the same: A sturdy cake or cookie base, a punchy, sweet layer of fruit, and a rich layer of decadent, fluffy cream, piled together in casserole form. The result is often not the most artistic visually — but it's the perfect combination of flavors and textures that make these desserts so great.

One of the most classic no-bake desserts is the Heaven on Earth cake. As the name cleverly implies, the dessert uses angel food cake as a base for creamy layers of vanilla pudding, whipped cream, and pie filling. Made with either cherry or strawberry pie filling, the cake takes on a light and fruity flavor that is further complemented by the endlessly soft cake beneath it. Though typically made entirely with store-bought ingredients, my version emphasizes old-fashioned flavors with fresh strawberries and homemade whipped cream, resulting in a lightly-sweet cake with a soft, delicate texture. A delicious way to layer the sweetest flavors of summer, this cake delivers a taste of Heaven on Earth in every slice.