Bonne Maman's 5 Pie Filling Flavors, Ranked

Welcome to pie season, the annual quest for show-stopping desserts. There's no question freshly-baked pies provide comfort, like when you throw on cozy pajamas, or snuggle under a blanket. Sure, store-bought pies can be a convenient grab in a pinch, but they can't compete with homespun pastry. Thankfully, Bonne Maman has entered the pie filling genre with five incredible flavors to explore. Founded in a small village in the South of France, Bonne Maman is renowned for its fruit preserves and spreads.

The company is celebrated for crafting time-honored family recipes using premium ingredients, so I enthusiastically welcome its foray into the pie filling space. Especially with flavors like apple, blueberry, and cherry, and two new varieties — pumpkin and Four Fruits. Like all Bonne Maman products, the pie fillings are non-GMO and free from high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, additives, and artificial colors. Even the Bonne Maman jars are elegant enough to keep long after the fillings are gone.

I'm a pie enthusiast at heart, so I snatched all five jars and ranked them from worst to best. I know, painful. I judged the fillings based on taste, texture, and versatility — if I was excited to try the filling in a variety of ways, I ranked accordingly. I'm pleased to report, all were spectacular. You will likely love them all; this ranking will simply help you decide which one to try first.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.