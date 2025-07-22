The Delicious French Dessert That's A Unique Mashup Of A Pie And Pastry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With luxurious sounding names, delicate doughs, and rich accoutrements of chocolate, cream, and fruit, French pastries can seem like a "pie in the sky" feat to amateur home bakers. For those who want to start with a more accessible dessert, one classic option is something of a fusion between a pie and a pastry. Considered a type of pie, the humble galette differs in its presentation and construction and is slightly more reminiscent of a typical tart.

Originating during the Norman Dynasty, the word galette means "flat cake" and, in French cuisine, it can refer to a myriad of different cake and pastry dishes made without a tin. This lack of a tin is, in part, what distinguishes the differences between a pie and a galette. Galettes can be filled with either sweet or savory ingredients, and another advantage of this delicious dessert is that, unlike some pies, the filling and dough all bake at the same time.

There are several variations on the French galette, including Breton galettes, which are made using a savory buckwheat crepe, and a rustic galette, which is usually made with a type of pie crust called short crust as the base. Simply fill the center and fold the dough inwards, leaving the filling mostly exposed before baking. Though this might still sound intimidating to prepare, the format and filling of a galette are fairly forgiving, allowing you to experiment with your own favorite flavors and new ideas.