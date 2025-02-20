7 Types Of Pie Crusts, Explained

Whether sweet or savory, creamy or fruity, there's little more satisfying than a perfect piece of pie. Among the many different types of pie that you can enjoy, the filling is only part of what makes every slice so satisfying. Having an ideal foundation to house your filling is paramount for a well-rounded pie, and choosing the best pie crust for your next bake begins with understanding just how many different types of pie crusts there actually are. Between flaky pastry, choux, crumb, puff pastry, filo (or phyllo), hot water, and shortcrust, there are plenty of variations between the ingredients and processes to make them as well as the specific styles of pie to which each one is suited.

The right pie dough doesn't just complement its filling but is also fit to hold the filling in a way that looks, feels, and tastes pleasing. Spanning a range of lighter creams and meringues to heavy root vegetables and beef, it's important that your pie crust can handle whatever solid and liquid components accompany the filling. For example, a no-bake pie that requires only refrigeration to set would work much better with a graham cracker crust than a flaky pastry. It's also worth considering how some of these crusts come into play for pies that reach beyond the tin or plate and can be made into pocket-shaped and crimped handhelds.