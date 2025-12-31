8 Store-Bought Cherry Pie Fillings, Ranked Worst To Best

Cherry pie: It's one of the most classic desserts that you can order at a diner, and your grandmother probably had her favorite recipe recorded for posterity. With its bold, red hue, cherry pie is seductive, and it tastes best when made with in-season fruit. Nonetheless, if you're craving a cherry pie in the middle of winter, you wouldn't be wrong to seek out a high-quality store-bought pie filling to pick up the slack.

Canned cherry pie fillings are convenient and quick to use, and as a result, a large handful of brands have released their own versions. To find the best one, I tried several different name- and store-brands, making note of their flavors, textures, and appearances before covering them with foil (simulating the effect of a top crust), then baking them at 425 F for 30 minutes. After I tried each brand, I ranked them from worst to best. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.

To truly make your dessert as easy as pie, purchase one of the best store-bought pie crusts to act as a vehicle for your filling. You can also elevate your cherry pie by adding in ingredients like pineapple juice or pomegranate juice. Oh, and one more thing: I'm going to try to get through this entire piece without referencing the hit single, "Cherry Pie" by Warrant, but no promises.