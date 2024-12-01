14 Simple Ways To Make Canned Pie Filling Even Better

The worst part of pie baking isn't painstakingly rolling out your pie crust until it reaches the perfect thickness, nor is it trying to get the perfect doneness on both the crust and the filling; in the case of fruit pies, it's going through the arduous process of peeling, slicing, and bringing together a filling. Luckily, you can buy canned pie filling in the baking section of most grocery stores. This versatile ingredient has many uses outside of pie-making, but the lion's share of people use it for stuffing into a crust and marketing it as "homemade."

Although this stuff is super convenient — like, you just have to pop open the can and add it into your prepared pie crust convenient — its flavor and texture leaves much to be desired. In most cases, canned pie filling is overly sweetened, mushy, and lacks any qualities of the homemade pie fillings that you know and love. As a home baker, I can respect the value and utility of this ingredient, but I've found that it should really only be a stepping stone in your recipe. In an effort to reinvent the canned pie filling into something that's worth using for pies and more, I've curated a list of some of my favorite ways to upgrade it. Many of these extra add-ins can already be found in your fridge or pantry, too, which will save you more headaches during the baking process.

