Trader Joe's Dried Fruit, Ranked Worst To Best

Having fresh fruit in the house sometimes feels like a luxury. Sure, we all want a fruit bowl overflowing with ripe, colorful fruits, but you may waste a lot of it if you can't eat it before it goes bad. And who has money to waste on expensive fruit? One way to get your fruit fix without always having to have the fresh stuff on hand is to buy dried fruit instead. And although most grocery stores will carry a selection of dried fruit, Trader Joe's definitely has the most impressive variety.

But when you're faced with so many delicious options, how are you supposed to pick which variety of dried fruit to stock in your pantry? Luckily, I did some of the heavy lifting for you by taste testing a variety of Trader Joe's dried fruit offerings and ranking them from worst to best. I tried these dried fruits one by one and evaluated them based on their flavor and texture. Whether you're already a fruit fiend or you're just trying to work some more whole foods into your diet, these are some of the dried fruits you should be on the lookout for the next time you're at Trader Joe's.