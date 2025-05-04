The Cheap Aldi Cake Mix Shoppers Rave About

There are a few items to buy during your first time at Aldi, including a cheap cake mix (priced around 99 cents) that shoppers have been raving about online. It's the Baker's Corner Classic Yellow Cake Mix, and Redditors are often surprised at how good it is when baking cakes. One Reddit user wrote, "Yellow cake mix is [fire]. Very reliable. Tastes a lot like Duncan Hines to me." But Duncan Hines cake mixes are around double the price of Baker's Corner.

Redditors also reported liking how Baker's Corner yellow cake mix makes cakes that are alluringly not too sweet, like Asian desserts, and can be used to make cupcakes and birthday cakes. In fact, one Redditor asked for a birthday cake made with this yellow cake mix. "I asked for this for my birthday, with a can of cherry pie filling or overripe bananas baked in," they shared.

In general, there appears to be love for Aldi's cake mixes, whether it's the yellow, white, angel food, carrot, or chocolate cake mixes by Baker's Corner. One Redditor expressed a "love/hate relationship" with the mixes, stating, "I, for the life of me, cannot make a homemade cake better than these box cakes. I have tried multiple recipes. [I've] had taste tests. It just doesn't compare. It makes me so mad!"