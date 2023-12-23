No-Bake Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake Recipe

Holiday dessert recipes are in a category of their own, brimming with options from layered cakes to endless batches of cookies. When your oven is working on overload from all of the baked goods and savory dishes, it's essential to get creative with the classics. Although many cheesecake recipes require baking time in the oven, that's not a prerequisite. Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone is well aware of the potential traffic jams your oven might face this season, so she has created a no-bake chocolate peppermint cheesecake recipe that solves the issue.

"There are two things I really love about this, the first is that it's a really perfect dessert for the upcoming holidays," Morone comments, adding, "It looks so festive and peppermint is the epitome of the Christmas season." More importantly if you're starting to feel the stress of holiday hosting, Morone notes, "this is really very easy to make because it's not a lot of ingredients and comes together quickly." Although you'll need to ensure this cheesecake chills sufficiently prior to serving, it leaves you with the flexibility to prep it ahead of time and move onto more timing-dependent preparations.