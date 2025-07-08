The Striped Vintage Icebox Cake That's Been Charming Dessert Tables For Decades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Want to throw a memorable but stress-free summertime party? We can help, especially in the dessert department. No-bake desserts are perfect for warm-weather days: They're cool and refreshing even while being decadently sweet, they're effortless to make, and importantly, you don't have to turn on your oven. When you think of no-bake desserts, you probably think of icebox cakes, named for the icebox invention that was new when their format was created in the early 1900s. Icebox cakes are unique because the freezer, not the oven, is what brings them together: You layer cookies with whipped cream and custard, cool them to set, and voila! The cookies absorb the cream and become cakey layers.

One of the most beloved, time-honored icebox cakes is the chocolate wafer cake, also known as the "zebra cake." It's so simple and so delicious, it's no wonder people have been whipping it up since the 1930s. You just layer chocolate wafer cookies with whipped cream, building mini stacks and placing rows of them down your cake tin, and then covering it all with more whipped cream. After sitting in the icebox, or your freezer, overnight, it's a log you can slice diagonally to see fun zebra stripes. In a marketing move recognizing and boosting this cake's popularity, Nabisco started printing the recipe on its chocolate wafer boxes in the 1940s. Zebra cake fever spread even wider, and the easy but delicious treat endures today.