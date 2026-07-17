Homemade Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte Recipe

Matcha is a form of green tea leaves that are harvested differently from regular green tea and ground into a powder. The plants are protected under shade for the last few weeks before they are harvested, which increases their chlorophyll content and gives them that natural vibrant green color. One of the main differences between green tea and matcha is that you are consuming the whole leaf when drinking matcha, instead of steeping leaves in water. This provides a more concentrated dose of health benefits as well as caffeine.

There are 3 types of matcha. Ceremonial grade is the highest quality because it is made from the leaves from the first harvest, and the stems and veins are removed. It is the smoothest and most expensive type of matcha and is the best choice for drinking on its own in pure form. The second type of matcha is premium grade, which is made from slightly later harvests, and is still smooth but usually has a bit of bitterness. It's perfect in drinks that include other ingredients like milk, and in this case, strawberries. The third type of matcha is culinary grade, which uses more mature leaves. The color is typically not as vibrant, and it is the most bitter. This type is widely used in baking where the bitterness will be camouflaged by other ingredients.

You will find matcha in all sorts of recipes like smoothies, matcha pancakes, matcha muffins, or even matcha gelato. Once you have matcha on hand, you can experiment with adding a teaspoon or two to drinks and baked goods, to enjoy the earthy vegetal flavor and the surprising green color.