The Unique Cake Tool That Can Create Icing Patterns In A Pinch
We all want our cakes to look like professionally baked masterpieces, but not everyone has the time or tools needed to achieve such perfect, eye-catching designs. Fortunately, there is one simple yet effective item that can elevate your frosting in no time: a cake comb.
Usually made from plastic or metal, a cake comb is a small, lightweight decorating tool that creates textured patterns on frostings, icings, and buttercreams. They come in various shapes and sizes, typically featuring either a straight edge or a ridged edge with teeth that dig into the icing to create even designs. By gently scraping a cake comb along your frosted cake, you can completely smooth it out with minimal effort, or give it a polished, geometric look worthy of a bakery window — without the hassle of piping.
And not only are cake combs easy to use, but they're also very affordable and available on Amazon. The options are endless, but here are a few tips on how to harness your inner pastry chef and get the most out of your cake designs — without it taking up too much of your day.
Tips and tricks
While working with icing may seem daunting, cake combs make the process pain-free, even for novice bakers. To get started, apply a thick layer of frosting to your cake, working from the top down. Ensure the entire surface is covered and, if you have one, use a scraper or spatula to smooth the frosting out as evenly as possible. Once you're done, chill the cake for at least an hour. This will help the icing firm up and make it easier to shape.
When you're ready to comb, place the cake on a flat surface, preferably a spinning cake stand. Using light pressure, scrape the comb along the frosting while slowly spinning the cake. Work your way around the cake in multiple passes, taking off small amounts of frosting each time. Clean the cake comb between rounds to keep the pattern consistent, and when you're coming toward the end, dip it in hot water to make sure the design is well-defined.
You can experiment with different angles, pressures, and comb patterns to create different designs like swirls, stripes, or scalloped edges. You can also use your combs for other tasks, like cutting dough, incorporating ingredients together, or scraping off counters. A high-quality cake comb requires minimal cleaning, and it should last you quite a long time. These handy little baking tools are huge time-savers, and they go a long way in ensuring your cake looks just as good as it tastes!