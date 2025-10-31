Our Cortadillo (Mexican Pink Cake) Recipe Is Fun, Fluffy, And Made For Celebrating

With its enchanting pink color and colorful tiny round sprinkles, cortadillo, or Mexican pink cake, is a favorite among Mexican children and adults alike. But while you might be drawn in by the pretty frosting, the real reason you should be trying this cake is its rich crumb and layered creamy milky flavor, courtesy of the four types of milk used in its preparation.

Mexican cuisine is known for fiery salsas, savory stews, crispy tostadas, and a selection of simple, sweet desserts known commonly as pan dulce, or sweet bread. Cortadillo, or Mexican pink cake, is one of the best but lesser-known confections that can be commonly found in any Mexican bakery, called a panderia. This sheet cake is a fond memory for any Mexican child, which many have tried — and failed — to find in bakeries in the United States. Luckily, this recipe will demonstrate how easy it is to make this childhood favorite at home.

All you need to make this cake is a handheld mixer, and four types of milk. We've drawn inspiration from the famous Mexican tres leches cake, and utilized condensed and evaporated milk, as well as buttermilk and cream to make this cake extra moist and flavorful. Don't skimp on that pink food coloring, and enjoy your dip into the taste of Mexican childhood.