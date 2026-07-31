Gluten-Free Lemon Olive Oil Cake Recipe

This cake draws inspiration from a small Italian restaurant in my neighborhood, which brings to life the cooking of the owners' Italian grandmothers. In this simple yet sophisticated cake, all of the textures and flavors — from the cake crumb to the creamy topping, from the rich fruitiness of olive oil to the light nutty sweetness of almond flour and polenta, to the deeply layered tart-sweet tang of lemons and mascarpone — come together for one beautiful dessert.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I make a lot of desserts. But after tasting this, my family looked at me and said, "I think it's the best thing you've ever made." There was a good reason for it. The batter combines almond flour and polenta, which give it a pleasantly dense, slightly grainy crumb that somehow ends up tasting so moist and light, you might as well be eating cream. The lemon comes through at every level, in the crumb of the cake itself, as well as in the pretty candied rind and whipped mascarpone that top the cake.

If you want to close out a dinner with a light, bright, and elegant dessert, this gluten-free lemon olive oil cake is it. It comes together relatively easily, and when in a rush, you can skip the candied peels and call it a day. No one will be the wiser, and the cake will still taste as if it came from a nonna's kitchen.