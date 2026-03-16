7-Layer Chocolate Orange Passover Cake Recipe

If you're looking for an impressive holiday dessert, our 7-layer chocolate orange passover cake is a real showstopper. It takes some time and patience, but the results are well worth it — the cake is not only gorgeous, but delicious as well.

I make a lot of Passover and naturally gluten-free desserts for At the Immigrant's Table, and I'm a big believer that the best wheat-free desserts are made without specialty replacements like matzo flour. This 7-layer chocolate orange passover cake is given its sponge layers by vigorously beating egg whites and folding them with yolks and then adding a small touch of starch — a method similar to that used to make a light and airy chiffon cake. An egg-based chocolate mousse is all the rich cream this cake needs to offset the layers, but since it's a holiday, we'll also coat it with a chocolate ganache and some candied orange peels. Because why stop at good when you can aim for spectacular?

Served at the end of a special holiday meal, or enjoyed on its own with a warm cup of strong black tea, as my grandmother would serve it, this orange chocolate cake is truly an outstanding dessert. It keeps well for a few days when stored in an airtight container, so you don't even have to rush to finish it.