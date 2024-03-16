Is Rice Kosher For Passover?

Many Jews will tell you that Judaism isn't just a religion, but also a way of life. It follows, then, that Jewish laws encompass every aspect of life, including diet. There are many everyday kosher dietary laws that both Reform and even Conservative Jews no longer observe. However, most denominations adhere to kosher laws over the eight days of Passover, a springtime holiday honoring Jewish freedom from slavery as told in the First Testament book of Exodus.

In symbolic reverence to the ancient Jews' 40-year trek across the desert out of Egypt, Passover requires observers to eliminate all grains that can be leavened and made into bread from their diet for eight days. This typically includes wheat, barley, oats, rye, and farro. While rice doesn't fall in this category, Ashkenazi Jewish law also forbade its consumption during Passover. Jews fall under two geographical designations; Ashkenazic Jews reside in or have Western and Eastern European roots while Sephardic Jews come from southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Rice, along with all types of beans, millet, and corn, falls under the dietary category known as kitniyot, which Ashkenazic Jews have likewise prohibited during Passover. They argue that kitniyot has many of the same properties and preparation methods as leavened grains and can be fermented and turned into flour for bread. Sephardic Jews, however, disagree with the Ashkenazic argument and consume rice and other kitniyot during Passover. Therefore, whether or not rice is kosher for Passover depends on both geography and lineage.