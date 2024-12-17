Olive oil is one of the most popular types of oil that we love to drizzle over pizza, transform into vinaigrettes, and use for the foundation of pasta sauces and stews. While its flavor is unmistakably savory, olive oil's applications extend to sweet cakes. Of course, there are many types of olive oil, so we consulted Jennifer Boggiss, CEO of Heilala Vanilla, for her expert opinion on the best type of olive oil to use for cake. "Extra-virgin olive oil is my pick. Its fruity, slightly peppery notes complement flavors like citrus or nuts beautifully, and it brings a moist, tender texture to cakes."

In contrast to regular olive oil, extra-virgin olive oil is extracted solely from cold pressed olives, giving it a rich and pure flavor. Extra-virgin olive oil can be substituted for canola oil or a neutral vegetable oil in a one-to-one ratio for any cake recipe you have in mind to add more depth to a wide range of cake flavors and prevent the cake from drying out both in the oven and for days after you bake it. Furthermore, cake baking temperatures are generally below the extra-virgin olive oil's low smoke point, providing just enough heat to bloom its tasting notes.

When it comes to choosing the best extra-virgin olive oil for your cake recipe, you don't have to go for the ultra pricy bottles, but you also shouldn't skimp on quality. We ranked California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil as our favorite olive oil brand in our test taste.

