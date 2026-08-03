We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I'm a little picky about my chicken wings. Instead of slick, hot sauce-smothered wings, I like my wings crispy and dry-rubbed, sort of like a miniature version of my favorite fried chicken. Though there are pros and cons to both baking and frying wings, I find that the best way to achieve that perfectly crispy-crunchy exterior is by deep frying. The hot oil turns the exteriors perfectly golden brown while keeping the insides impossibly moist, resulting in what, to me, is the perfect wing, ready to dip, dunk, and drench in whatever sauce your heart desires.

This crispy coconut chicken wings recipe showcases deep-fried wings in all their glory, but with a unique coconutty, Thai-inspired flair. Marinated in coconut cream, red curry, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and a squeeze of lime, these wings combine the spicy flavor of creamy red curry with crispy coconut-fried chicken. That initial coconut curry marinade later becomes a sauce, adding another layer of dimension in one delicious, ultra-crispy appetizer or entree.