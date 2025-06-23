This Is How The Pros Cut Chicken Wings, And You Should Too

There are plenty of hacks for preparing your own chicken wings, and we have some useful tips for making sure you cut your wings safely. But the very act of cutting up raw chicken can be intimidating for some, so why not look to the experts for the best method? We spoke with Tini Younger, who you may remember from her viral mac and cheese made with Carnation Kickin' Jalapeno flavor Evaporated Milk, to see if she had any tips for carving perfect flats and drums every time.

Younger's secret involves getting the joints in the wing to pop out so you have a smooth place to cut. "So, what I like to do is I'll take the wing, the wing bone or wing, and I'll kind of like pop the joint out," she explains. "Once you hear a pop, and then it moves like a joint, so you just slice right in the middle." In her words, "The chicken tells you where to cut."

Normally, when cutting chicken to separate the drum from the flat, you just go right through the joint. While not especially difficult, this method can slow you down and sometimes results in messy and uneven cuts. Popping the joint out first ensures that you have a nice, clean spot to cut through without hitting the bone. It also makes for a more presentable result, especially if you're serving them to guests. As Younger notes, "Get your knife in there and just feel where that divot is and just slice it."