The Difference Between Whole Chicken Wings And The Party Variety

Chicken wings — just the mere mention of these golden-fried or baked sirens of poultry can send many a salivary gland into a frenzy. From the ever-popular and ubiquitous Buffalo wings to the crispy, spicy, umami-packed punch of double-fried gochujang-sauced Korean wings, this is serious business.

Before pondering the plethora of sauces and seasonings, there's another important choice to consider when making wings at home: whole or party style? When eating the two types of wings, their differences may not be immediately noticeable. The key distinction is that whole chicken wings are comprised of three parts: the tip, the drummette, and the mid-joint, while party wings only have two parts, leaving out the tip.

Sort of like the question of whether a chicken wing is white meat or dark meat, the difference between whole and party-style wings is something you don't need to actively think about most of the time. So, why consider it now? Depending on your desired preparation and the type of event you're serving them for, there may be certain advantages to choosing whole over party wings and vice versa.