Can You Substitute Coconut Cream For Coconut Milk?

Coconuts are very versatile fruits, and their chalky white interior can be made into liquids, from cream to milk. You can also use the two interchangeably when cooking with them. Coconut cream can replace coconut milk when you run out of the latter for your tropical-inspired recipes. Because the milk is thinner and contains less fat (it's around 15% fat), it needs to be tweaked to substitute for cream, but otherwise it's very similar. There are also a couple of important differences to look at when substituting cream for the famed non-dairy alternative.

As for the fruity cream, it is thicker, has a smoother consistency, and therefore contains less water but has up to 25% of fat for a serving. It also has a more defined and a higher concentrated coconut flavor due to its viscosity. Because of the dissimilarities of the two, certain adjustments can be made to help the coconut cream fit into your recipe.