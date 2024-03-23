Sweet And Spicy Apple Cider Chicken Wings Recipe

Fruity and tangy, spicy and smoky; these baked chicken wings are burnished with a sticky apple cider glaze that will make you want to lick your fingers clean.

The base of the sweet-and-spicy glaze is an apple cider and honey reduction, which gives the sauce its fruity-floral sweetness and body, balanced by the tang of apple cider vinegar. Gochujang brings smoky heat, subtle funk, and slight sweetness to the party. An additional trio of dried chile powders (cayenne for bold spice, chipotle for smokiness, and gochugaru for both smoky flavor and sweet heat) result in a balanced heat level.

This apple cider hot wing recipe from developer Rika Hoffman utilizes Kenji Lopez Alt's baked chicken wing technique, which relies on cornstarch, baking powder, and a long fridge rest to air-dry the skin, resulting in crispy "oven-fried" wings. Even after being dressed in the syrupy apple cider glaze, the skin stays satisfyingly crunchy ... without deep-frying!