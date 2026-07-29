Costco's August 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month

August is one of the best months of the year to visit Costco, with a huge range of new seasonal foods and beverages hitting shelves throughout stores. Warehouses have a treasure trove of exciting products for summer parties, back to school shopping, and more. Some locations even offer expanded home and garden products for the summer, such as four-packs of essential herbs so you can start your own little kitchen garden. Others have restocked must-have Costco items, such as kid-friendly school lunch foods and snacks, cooking and bakeware items, backyard barbecue tools, and frozen treats that are perfect for end-of-summer gatherings.

Shopping in August means you can also take advantage of late-summer clearance markdowns, and even snag early Halloween candy and fall food favorites before they sell out. Before you shop, be sure to check Costco's August 2026 Savings Book to find money-saving deals on household staples and pantry goods. These members-only deals make summer the best time of year to stock up on necessities, refill your kitchen cupboards, and plan for the holidays. Read on to see our list of the best foods, snacks, beverages, bakery items, food court treats, and deli and prepared foods to shop for at Costco this August 2026.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.