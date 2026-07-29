Costco's August 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
August is one of the best months of the year to visit Costco, with a huge range of new seasonal foods and beverages hitting shelves throughout stores. Warehouses have a treasure trove of exciting products for summer parties, back to school shopping, and more. Some locations even offer expanded home and garden products for the summer, such as four-packs of essential herbs so you can start your own little kitchen garden. Others have restocked must-have Costco items, such as kid-friendly school lunch foods and snacks, cooking and bakeware items, backyard barbecue tools, and frozen treats that are perfect for end-of-summer gatherings.
Shopping in August means you can also take advantage of late-summer clearance markdowns, and even snag early Halloween candy and fall food favorites before they sell out. Before you shop, be sure to check Costco's August 2026 Savings Book to find money-saving deals on household staples and pantry goods. These members-only deals make summer the best time of year to stock up on necessities, refill your kitchen cupboards, and plan for the holidays. Read on to see our list of the best foods, snacks, beverages, bakery items, food court treats, and deli and prepared foods to shop for at Costco this August 2026.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Twice-Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants
Costco has given its iconic breakfast pastry a cinnamon-sugar twist that shoppers are excited to try. Its new Twice-Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants feature buttery, flaky dough filled with a gooey cinnamon filling. They're finished off with a sweet cinnamon crumble and cinnamon sugar. One Redditor rated the pastry "10/10 no notes." On Instagram, a shopper raved, "Yesss they had these at our warehouse and they are HEAVENLY."
Purchase a six-pack of Twice-Baked Cinnamon Filled Croissants for around $10.
Cookie Crunch Sundae
Costco's food court just got a new sundae featuring its trademark vanilla soft serve layered over crispy crumbles of chocolate cookies and topped with chocolate syrup. If you make it a point to hit up the food court before or after a Costco run, you're going to love this new treat. Each bite is the perfect blend of sweet, crunchy, and creamy flavors and textures. One member declared on Instagram, "This is the best sundae I've ever had."
Buy a Cookie Crunch Sundae at the food court for around $3.
Delicious Mini Muffins Sprinkles
If one of the changes you'd like to see in the Costco bakery is smaller muffins, you're the target audience for this treat. These mini muffins are both cute and tasty, and they don't contain any high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors or flavors. A box comes with 20 individually wrapped pouches, each containing four mini vanilla muffins topped with rainbow sprinkles. They're perfect for popping in a lunch box or enjoying as a post-work snack.
Purchase a box of Delicious Mini Muffins Sprinkles for around $8.
Smith & Clark Ironworks by Tabletops Unlimited 15-inch Cast Iron Skillet
Every kitchen needs at least one piece of quality cast iron cookware. Whether you prepare a homemade meal each night or only cook occasionally, this affordable, quality option is worth the investment. A 15-inch skillet is the ideal size for almost any meal, from fried eggs to seared steak or salmon. This brand can be used on any cooktop, as well as a barbecue grill or campfire.
Buy a Smith & Clark Ironworks by Tabletops Unlimited 15-inch Cast Iron Skillet for around $20.
Realsy PB&J Dates
These are the perfect on-the-go summer snack. Made from real Medjool dates stuffed with a rich peanut butter or strawberry-peanut butter filling, each one tastes like a delicious PB&J sandwich. These make a filling, healthy snack with no added sugar or sugar substitutes — and they're gluten-free and vegan as well. On Instagram, one person called these "delicious," going on to say that they "come individually packed so you can carry them in your bag for snacking."
Purchase Realsy PB&J Dates for around $13 for a 14-ounce bag.
Ficacci Greek Olive Platter
Planning an end-of-summer party? This olive platter is the star of party-time snacking. It contains 1.65 pounds of marinated Greek olives in three varieties: Halkidiki & Tangy Garlic, Halkidiki & Kalamata, and Halkidiki & Sweet Pepper. Pick one up for a fast, low-fuss charcuterie tray or to pop in salads or cocktails.
Grab a Ficacci Greek Olive Platter for $10 to $11.
Los Poblanos Farm Foods Lavender Lemonade
This cold-pressed, small-batch lavender lemonade is the perfect mixer for an easy two-ingredient vodka drink you can enjoy all summer long. Just pour it over ice, add your favorite vodka, and garnish with a wedge of lemon and a sprig of lavender. A new addition to Costco's refrigerated beverages, it comes from Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque in the Rio Grande Valley of New Mexico. The cold press method results in a crisp, fresh, natural-tasting lemonade.
Purchase a six-pack of Los Poblanos Farm Foods Lavender Lemonade for around $17.
Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls
This new-to-Costco item contains 24 Texas Roadhouse mini rolls, as well as packets of honey cinnamon glaze. One shopper on Reddit offered tips for heating, saying they place them in the toaster oven for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit and they turn out "tasty, light, soft on [the] inside, [and with a] slight crust on [the] outside." Costco shoppers have also spotted another one of Texas Roadhouse's most beloved items in stores: the Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread, which can be used on these rolls to make them even more flavorful.
Buy a 24-count package of Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls for around $8.
Khloud White Cheddar Protein Popcorn
Khloud by Khloe Kardashian offers high-protein popcorn snacks in a variety of flavors. If you find Smartfood's Simply White Cheddar to be off-putting, you may have better luck with this brand. The white cheddar variety is savory, flavorful, and dusted with a light, cheesy seasoning that a Costco fan on Instagram declared "crunchy and yummy." It also contains whey for a whopping 7 grams of protein per 2.5 cups.
Grab a 12-ounce bag of Khloud White Cheddar Protein Popcorn for around $10 to $11.
Pop Daddy Pretzels Dill Pickle Pretzel Sticks
This humble pretzel brand is one to check out if you love Dot's. It earned a cult following for having the perfect seasoning blends. One person on Reddit called Pop Daddy Pretzels' snacks "bold and delicious" while another Redditor raved, "Not even a pretzel fan, but these are the best pretzels EVER!" The zesty new Dill Pickle Pretzel Sticks combine dill, garlic, and vinegar for a satisfying, crunchy snack that a shopper on Instagram called delicious, saying, "I bought two bags [and] one is gone already!"
Purchase a 28-ounce bag of Pop Daddy Pretzels Dill Pickle Pretzel Sticks for around $8.
TwistPop Triple Berry Frozen Confection Pops
You can always count on Costco to have a huge selection of affordable frozen desserts for summer. This fruity novelty has been a big deal at U.K. Costco stores for quite a while, and has now landed in Costco warehouses around the United States. It's made from real fruit and features a twisted triple-berry design of blackcurrant, raspberry, and blueberry flavors. Fans are already searching local stores for the treat, with a lucky shopper on Facebook confirming they are "SO good."
Get a box of 15 TwistPop Triple Berry Frozen Confection Pops for between $9 and $10.
Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed and Flax Granola
This healthy new vegan snack features small clusters of whole grain oats, pumpkin seeds, and flax seeds lightly seasoned with cinnamon and sea salt and baked with coconut oil. One serving offers 31 grams of whole grains and 4 grams of fiber, as well as omega-3 fatty acids. It makes one of the best Greek yogurt bowl toppings, or you can use it in baked goods or eat it on its own as a heart-healthy snack.
Buy a 35-ounce bag of Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Seed and Flax Granola for between $10 and $11.
Sahale Snacks Honey Cinnamon Cashews Glazed Mix
If you're one of many who think Kirkland Signature nuts are a "holy grail" Costco item, this new snack was made for you. It's a premium nut blend that includes cashews, walnuts, and pecans, as well as chunks of apples covered in a honey cinnamon and orange zest glaze. Whether you eat it by the handful or use it to top salads, ice cream, or baked goods, you won't be sorry you picked it up.
Purchase a 15-ounce bag of Sahale Snacks Honey Cinnamon Cashews Glazed Mix for around $12.
Amaia Chili Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips
Baked in avocado oil and flavored with chili lime, these new rolled tortilla chip snacks are a vegan Takis dupe, and they make a great garnish for a spicy jalapeño margarita. A fan on Reddit said, "I bought them and loved them! On the second bag — they have a kick to them and you can taste the lime." This snack is also gluten-free and made from non-GMO ingredients with no artificial colors.
Grab a 20-ounce bag of Amaia Chili Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips for around $8.
St. Môret French Style Crème Cheese
Can't afford to travel to France this summer? Bring this iconic cheese straight into your kitchen thanks to Costco. It's crafted by Savencia of France, and comes in a three-pack of individual tubs. A cheese aficionado on Reddit said it's the perfect consistency for spreading, adding, "I love it in savory dishes. I will add it to a scramble, cream-wine base, or even ... something simple like avocado toast." It's definitely one of the French cheeses you need to try at least once.
Purchase a three-pack of St. Môret French Style Crème Cheese for around $9.