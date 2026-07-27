Costco's Food Court Just Got A New Sundae And Shoppers Can't Wait To Get Their Hands On It

Customers who visit the Costco food court are in for a cool, creamy, cookie-centric treat the next time they shop. As of July 26, an all-new Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae has joined Costco's lineup of food court items. With a crowd-pleasing mix of chocolate and vanilla flavors, this tall cup of ice cream already has customers itching for a taste.

Costco's latest sundae is simple yet tempting, combining the food court's classic vanilla soft serve with a pour of chocolate syrup and a showering of crumbled chocolate cookies that look a lot like Oreos. It looks like a dream come true for anyone whose favorite ice cream flavor is cookies and cream. And like many Costco food court items, this dessert is affordable at $2.99. "I will not be able to resist this on my next Costco run!" wrote one Instagram commenter, with other shoppers are saying much the same.

Several who have already tried the Cookie Crunch Sundae have nice things to say. "This is the best sundae I've ever had," wrote one commenter on Instagram. "So good, super chocolatey." Another commenter simply called it "freaking good," while others have complemented the generous amount of chocolate in the dessert. However, some Costco customers aren't as happy to see this new treat — not because it doesn't look good, but because it may take the place of another beloved sundae.