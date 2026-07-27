Costco's Food Court Just Got A New Sundae And Shoppers Can't Wait To Get Their Hands On It
Customers who visit the Costco food court are in for a cool, creamy, cookie-centric treat the next time they shop. As of July 26, an all-new Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae has joined Costco's lineup of food court items. With a crowd-pleasing mix of chocolate and vanilla flavors, this tall cup of ice cream already has customers itching for a taste.
Costco's latest sundae is simple yet tempting, combining the food court's classic vanilla soft serve with a pour of chocolate syrup and a showering of crumbled chocolate cookies that look a lot like Oreos. It looks like a dream come true for anyone whose favorite ice cream flavor is cookies and cream. And like many Costco food court items, this dessert is affordable at $2.99. "I will not be able to resist this on my next Costco run!" wrote one Instagram commenter, with other shoppers are saying much the same.
Several who have already tried the Cookie Crunch Sundae have nice things to say. "This is the best sundae I've ever had," wrote one commenter on Instagram. "So good, super chocolatey." Another commenter simply called it "freaking good," while others have complemented the generous amount of chocolate in the dessert. However, some Costco customers aren't as happy to see this new treat — not because it doesn't look good, but because it may take the place of another beloved sundae.
Costco's Cookie Crunch Sundae could boot the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae off the menu
Costco has dropped a few limited-time sundaes this year, including a Double Mint Chocolate Sundae that was a mint lover's dream. However, Costco's Strawberry Shortcake Sundae seems to have won the most hearts, including Tasting Table's during our taste test. With the debut of the Vanilla Cookie Crunch Sundae, shoppers fear that there's only room for one special sundae on the food court menu.
"Hoping strawberry stays!" one Instagram user said. "I would be so sad if it didn't." Another Instagram user wrote, "If they take away my shortcake for this I'm rioting." Others aren't necessarily mad at the new item, but are feeling preemptive dread over the shortcake sundae. One TikTok user wrote, "The fact they ain't keeping strawberry shortcake as a regular item is criminal."
Some shoppers may also find the Cookie Crunch Sundae lackluster compared to the tricked-out Strawberry Shortcake Sundae. "The strawberry shortcake is still the best one so far," said one Instagram user. "[The cookie sundae] was still pretty simple to me compared to the strawberry flavored one." Plus, some customers who tried the new cookie dessert were disappointed. One shopper on Facebook called it "Too sweet, and that's coming from a sweet addict." It's impossible to say how long the strawberry sundae will stay, or if the cookie sundae will win as many fans, but one thing's for sure: Costco knows how to build hype by offering items for a limited time.