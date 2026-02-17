'See You Soon, Costco' — The Latest Food Court Treat Is A Mint Lover's Dream
The winter months are almost behind us, so it's about time for a little seasonal shake-up to Costco's food court items. The wholesaler just dropped the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae, and people are (understandably) freaking out. The new sundae comes with loads of chocolate sauce at the bottom, mint ice cream to fill out the large cup, more chocolate sauce on top, and is finished with chocolate cookie crumbs. In the classic fashion of Costco keeping its food court prices ridiculously low, this new dessert costs just $2.99.
"Oh my gooooooooood. See you soon, Costco!" commented one excited shopper below an Instagram post showing the mint treat. Under the same post, several commenters discussed the sundae's hefty portion-size, with one serving totalling 790 calories. Some people automatically assumed the mint sundae was supposed to be shared, even wishing for a smaller, single-serve size. But others have a slightly different approach to this conundrum. "You can always split it 3 ways for roughly 266 calories," wrote another person under the Instagram post, continuing, "I split it with me, myself and I."
Costco's food court dessert game is very strong
While Costco's food court is mostly famed for its iconic hot dogs and pizzas, it also has a solid dessert lineup. The new mint sundae has replaced it's previous iced sweet treat: the Caramel Brownie Sundae, and is now the only ice cream option alongside vanilla — so you can also get just the mint ice cream for $1.99. If you're not keen on mint, other sundae options are still available too. The standard ice cream sundae comes with a base of vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate or strawberry sauce, for $2.49. For a non-frozen dessert that's just as popular as the new sundae drop, there's the iconic Costco food court cookie that's absolutely worth the hype.
Most Costco shoppers are eager to try the new addition to the menu and enjoy it while it lasts, but some are still holding out hope for a different sundae that's currently not available in the United States. In early January, 2026, Costco's food court in Mexico rolled out a Lotus Biscoff sundae, made with vanilla ice cream topped with Biscoff sauce and cookies. There's no indication that this particular sundae is coming to the U.S., but you shouldn't put it past Costco's fans to manifest it with sheer willpower alone.