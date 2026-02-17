'See You Soon, Costco' — The Latest Food Court Treat Is A Mint Lover's Dream

The winter months are almost behind us, so it's about time for a little seasonal shake-up to Costco's food court items. The wholesaler just dropped the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae, and people are (understandably) freaking out. The new sundae comes with loads of chocolate sauce at the bottom, mint ice cream to fill out the large cup, more chocolate sauce on top, and is finished with chocolate cookie crumbs. In the classic fashion of Costco keeping its food court prices ridiculously low, this new dessert costs just $2.99.

"Oh my gooooooooood. See you soon, Costco!" commented one excited shopper below an Instagram post showing the mint treat. Under the same post, several commenters discussed the sundae's hefty portion-size, with one serving totalling 790 calories. Some people automatically assumed the mint sundae was supposed to be shared, even wishing for a smaller, single-serve size. But others have a slightly different approach to this conundrum. "You can always split it 3 ways for roughly 266 calories," wrote another person under the Instagram post, continuing, "I split it with me, myself and I."