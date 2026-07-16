Costco's Best New Deli Items And Prepared Foods In 2026 (So Far)
Costco's deli has become a beacon to loyal shoppers who eagerly await the next creative, mouthwatering release. While its prepared foods occasionally costs more than purchasing each ingredient on its own, fans return time and time again for the convenience factor. Each meal, from long-time favorites like Costco's Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes to new trends like its BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese, saves busy shoppers the stress of extensive food prep. In fact, most are designed to be eaten straight from the package or require very little fuss — just heat and serve, and you have a crowd-pleasing meal.
This unbeatable convenience is paired with huge portions, with many Costco members claiming that they can get a week's worth of meals out of just one package. The retailer also aims to source high-quality ingredients for each offering, many of which include its Kirkland Signature-brand products that customers already love, like rotisserie chicken or pesto sauce. Customers also regularly point out that Costco's most popular ready-to-eat meals satisfy picky kids and family members with big appetites.
Costco has released a number of exciting new deli and prepared food items so far in 2026. While members were divided on the quality and cost of some (sorry, Costco BBQ Platter), others were immediate hits that left shoppers clamoring for more. To determine the best in the bunch, I looked at cost, quality, and customer reviews. As a regular Costco shopper who prefers high-quality convenience food, I also considered my own personal taste and experience with each item. Read on for the 11 best Costco deli items of 2026 (so far) that you have to try.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon
This new heat-and-serve meal is a dressed-up version of Costco's fan-favorite mac and cheese. It includes close to four pounds of the iconic Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken along with cavatappi pasta, shredded cheddar, barbecue sauce, and Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles. A shopper rated it a "10/10" on Reddit, saying that the addition of bacon and barbecue sauce "really elevates the regular mac." In a post on Instagram, one shopper commented it was "bomb like the brisket mac and cheese."
Purchase the Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon for about $5 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Pesto Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls & Italian Pesto
This prepared deli salad is the perfect cold recipe for hot summer nights. It boasts a hearty medley of chilled trottole pasta, Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto, slow-roasted tomatoes, mozzarella pearls, and fresh arugula. The result is a savory, fresh dish that works just as well as a side as it does a meal of its own. One shopper on Instagram said it was "very good cold and also very good warmed up," but even better with peach balsamic drizzle.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Pesto Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls & Italian Pesto for around $7 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes
Homemade braised beef can take hours to cook, and one mistake can derail the whole dish. This new heat-and-serve meal eliminates guesswork, giving you tender, perfectly seasoned beef and gourmet-style mashed potatoes in no time. Made from USDA Choice beef that's sous vide cooked and braised in a red wine sauce, it's easy to see why it quickly became a member favorite. One Redditor called it "very tender and tasty," saying that it offered three servings and is Costco's best pre-made meal of 2026.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes for around $8 to $9 per pound.
Grilled Chipotle Seasoned Chicken
If you regularly find ways to stretch a Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken into a week's worth of meals, this new product is for you. A 2-pound bag contains fully-cooked chicken breast seasoned with a spicy, smoky chipotle rub. Members online have been offering recipe recommendations since its release. One Redditor said, "My wife used some to make spicy chicken and vegetable soup. It was amazing." Others suggest using it for tacos, quesadillas, salads, and other quick weeknight meals.
Purchase this Grilled Chipotle Seasoned Chicken for around $13.
Kirkland Signature Gyro Kit
Most people may not have all of the ingredients necessary to make Greek gyros at home. If the craving strikes, this new kit from Costco will more than satisfy you. It contains everything you need to assemble six savory gyros: beef and lamb meat, pita bread, crumbled feta, chopped romaine lettuce, tzatziki sauce, and diced red onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes. One Redditor said, "It's my favorite of their prepared meals. Heat up the griddle and throw the meat and pita on for a few minutes, and you're good to go."
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Gyro Kit for about $8 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage & Pasta in Wine Sauce
This new prepared meal is perfect for when you don't want to spend 30 minutes making your own orecchiette with sausage. Orecchiette pasta is smothered in a rich, roasted garlic and white wine sauce and mixed with spinach, tomatoes, and zesty Italian sausage. It's then topped with parmesan. All you need to do is pop it in the oven until it's heated all the way through. A shopper on Instagram declares it "the best," lamenting that it's now out of stock at their local warehouse.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage & Pasta in Wine Sauce for about $6 per pound.
Salmon Mango Ceviche with Serrano and Cilantro
While Costco's traditional ceviche is made with shrimp, this new version features thick chunks of farm-raised Atlantic salmon, mango, macadamia nuts, serrano peppers, and cilantro, dressed with yuzu ponzu sauce, Tajin, sesame oil, and citrus juice. Shoppers are already rushing to try it, with one Costco member declaring it a "10/10" on Reddit. Many recommend eating it with tortilla chips, on a bed of lettuce, or over rice. All in all, this ceviche is the ultimate dish for any outdoor summer gatherings.
Purchase the Salmon Mango Ceviche with Serrano and Cilantro for around $19 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Beef Short Rib Ragu with Gnocchi
If you love a cozy, comforting Italian meal, but don't have time to shop, cook, and clean up, Costco's newest prepared meal offers a rich, savory solution. Each 3-pound container contains beef short rib, potato gnocchi, and a mixture of parmesan cream and ragu sauces, all topped with a healthy amount of shredded parmesan. One Redditor said, "Even my picky kid went back for seconds. Beef was deliciously tender," while another declared it their favorite meal so far.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Beef Short Rib Ragu with Gnocchi for around $8 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Thai Chili Wrap with Sweet Chili Sauce
This new wrap is perfect to take with you to work for lunch or enjoy as a pick-me-up after shopping. Each package contains four wraps featuring a tomato-flavored tortilla stuffed with Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken chunks, cream cheese, lettuce, and diced red onions, smothered in Asian barbecue sauce and served with sweet chili sauce. One person raved about them on Instagram, saying, "These are their best wraps!! So delicious! I've bought them 3 times already."
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Thai Chili Wrap with Sweet Chili Sauce for around $8 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Beef and Chicken Fajita Kit
This new Costco meal kit is the solution to rushed weeknight meals this summer. Each package contains everything you need to make fast sizzling steak fajitas at home. You get 12 flour tortillas that you can stuff with grilled beef and chicken and sliced peppers. Top them off with the included lime wedges, tomato salsa, and cilantro lime crema. One Redditor called them "a nice change of pace," adding that the kit is "definitely going into my lunch rotation."
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Beef and Chicken Fajita Kit for about $8 per pound.
Kirkland Signature Beef and Broccoli with Noodles
In our review of Costco's new take on takeout, we declared this product easy to prepare, with a generous serving of broccoli, tender beef, and yakisoba noodles. However, we found the sauce a little lacking — something that could be fixed with some pantry staples. In fact, shoppers are doing just that, adding in MSG or garlic. Even a Redditor who claimed they were a "big fan" of the dish and will buy it again also said they "added extra seasoning."
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Beef and Broccoli with Noodles for about $8 per pound.