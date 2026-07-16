Costco's Best New Deli Items And Prepared Foods In 2026 (So Far)

Costco's deli has become a beacon to loyal shoppers who eagerly await the next creative, mouthwatering release. While its prepared foods occasionally costs more than purchasing each ingredient on its own, fans return time and time again for the convenience factor. Each meal, from long-time favorites like Costco's Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes to new trends like its BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese, saves busy shoppers the stress of extensive food prep. In fact, most are designed to be eaten straight from the package or require very little fuss — just heat and serve, and you have a crowd-pleasing meal.

This unbeatable convenience is paired with huge portions, with many Costco members claiming that they can get a week's worth of meals out of just one package. The retailer also aims to source high-quality ingredients for each offering, many of which include its Kirkland Signature-brand products that customers already love, like rotisserie chicken or pesto sauce. Customers also regularly point out that Costco's most popular ready-to-eat meals satisfy picky kids and family members with big appetites.

Costco has released a number of exciting new deli and prepared food items so far in 2026. While members were divided on the quality and cost of some (sorry, Costco BBQ Platter), others were immediate hits that left shoppers clamoring for more. To determine the best in the bunch, I looked at cost, quality, and customer reviews. As a regular Costco shopper who prefers high-quality convenience food, I also considered my own personal taste and experience with each item. Read on for the 11 best Costco deli items of 2026 (so far) that you have to try.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.