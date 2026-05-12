Costco's Newest Prepared Meal Is Rich, Savory, And Selling Fast

Costco has a tasty selection of prepared foods that bring together the flavors of a homemade meal and the convenience of takeout. While the selection tends to be pretty consistent, eagle-eyed shoppers have recently noticed a brand new addition to the lineup: Beef Ragu with Gnocchi. Made with braised beef, gnocchi, and tomato sauce, customers report this meal is textural perfection.

The beef is super tender, easily falling apart when you touch it with the fork. The gnocchi keeps its soft, light texture, serving as the perfect vessel for the flavorful tomato sauce that's actually mixed with a bit of alfredo to elevate the creamy consistency. The whole thing is topped with liberal amounts of cheese, and it's definitely one of the must-have items from Costco in 2026.

People who have tried Costco's new beef ragu rave about it on social media. "I have to say, this gnocci and beef ragu was better than many restaurants serve," said a customer on Reddit. "Even my picky kid went back for seconds," wrote another. Unfortunately, though, it doesn't seem to be available at every Costco location just yet.