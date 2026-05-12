Costco's Newest Prepared Meal Is Rich, Savory, And Selling Fast
Costco has a tasty selection of prepared foods that bring together the flavors of a homemade meal and the convenience of takeout. While the selection tends to be pretty consistent, eagle-eyed shoppers have recently noticed a brand new addition to the lineup: Beef Ragu with Gnocchi. Made with braised beef, gnocchi, and tomato sauce, customers report this meal is textural perfection.
The beef is super tender, easily falling apart when you touch it with the fork. The gnocchi keeps its soft, light texture, serving as the perfect vessel for the flavorful tomato sauce that's actually mixed with a bit of alfredo to elevate the creamy consistency. The whole thing is topped with liberal amounts of cheese, and it's definitely one of the must-have items from Costco in 2026.
People who have tried Costco's new beef ragu rave about it on social media. "I have to say, this gnocci and beef ragu was better than many restaurants serve," said a customer on Reddit. "Even my picky kid went back for seconds," wrote another. Unfortunately, though, it doesn't seem to be available at every Costco location just yet.
Costco's new ragu is delicious — but customers are split about the price
Costco has a reputation for being an affordable grocery store, particularly when it comes to its in-house Kirkland Signature products, so there's a certain expectation among customers that everything they come across should feel like a good deal. Indeed, Costco has plenty of items to pick up for lunch under $15 — but the Beef Ragu with Gnocchi just isn't one of them. At $6.99 per pound, a whole container of this meal will cost you around $24, which some Costco shoppers find too expensive.
"Looks good, but that price is a bit wild," commented someone on Reddit. Others echoed that shilling over 20 bucks for convenience food is not particularly convenient, so to speak. But there are also shoppers who see the matter from a different perspective. For one, the shredded beef feels more premium than simple minced meat. The container is quite large, too, and can easily feed a few people or serve as leftovers the next day.
Some find the price comparable to other ready-made meals and view it as a better deal than takeout. "For prepared food this is pretty cheap. I spent 20 bucks last night on a burger and fries for myself," reasoned one customer. Of course, it's up to you to decide whether you shell out the money now or wait for it to appear as a Costco free sample.