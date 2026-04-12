10 Best Costco Items To Pick Up For Lunch Under $15

Costco provides tons of fresh ingredients for whipping up a homemade lunch, but when you need a fast, affordable midday meal with minimal prep, it can be harder to decide what to purchase. Should you go for Costco prepared foods for a single person, or is it more cost-effective to buy bigger packages? How do you combine multiple grocery items without going over budget? We've taken out the work for you by putting together a list of complete Costco lunches that all cost under $15.

While you could visit a restaurant or even grab a tasty Costco food court item to get lunch for less than $15, we think the ideas on this list, which feature products sold in the warehouse section, stretch your dollar further. Costco's foods come in extra-large packages that can feed multiple people or one person for at least a couple of days. That's a smarter deal than a single dish that will only feed you once.

To put together this collection, we weighed value, reviews, and Costco customer feedback to find lunches that are as delicious as they are affordable. There's an idea here for every palate, whether you're craving a refreshing salad, hearty soup or sandwich, or perhaps an Italian, Mexican, or Asian meal. None of these lunches requires you to make anything from scratch, either, so you can put food on the table ASAP and then get on with the rest of your day — that's a win for your schedule, wallet, and taste buds.