Why Ceviche Is The Ultimate Dish To Make At All Your Outdoor Summer Gatherings

When summer rolls around, light seafood is an ideal way to pack protein into a meal. And when the sun is shining and temperatures are sweltering, classic ceviche is the perfect cool and refreshing dish for chowing down at outdoor gatherings. In addition to the fact that its chunks of raw fish and sour citrus juices make for a delicious pairing, you can leave ceviche out for longer than other uncooked seafood dishes, making it the ultimate summer snack. You can even prep your ingredients in advance and bring them with you to make on site at the beach or a barbecue.

It's understandable if the thought of a raw fish concoction baking in the sun makes you a little squeamish, but ceviche boasts one quality that others don't. While we generally don't want to leave uncooked seafood out for too long for safety reasons, in this case, you can think of the citrus soak as a milder method of cooking the fish — so it doesn't stay fully raw for long. The liquids gently break down the seafood's proteins, similar to how heat would. Plus, the citrus juice in ceviche actually helps it stay fresh for longer. The acids in the juice can kill some of the pathogens that cause food poisoning and prevent them from multiplying as quickly, so you can have more peace of mind regarding the safety of your snack.