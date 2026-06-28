Costco's Mac And Cheese Completely Outshines Panera's In One Key Category
There's little more satisfying than a dairy-filled dish of mac and cheese. Picking up a premade variety is especially helpful when you want to streamline mealtime, but which to choose? Between offerings from grocery stores and chain restaurant mac and cheese, Costco and Panera are two popular choices. But when comparing the mac and cheese offered at each, Costco clearly outshines Panera in a number of ways, most importantly of all in terms of sodium content.
When considering the merits and drawbacks of each one, it's important to first look at specific serving sizes for a true comparison. Costco's Kirkland Signature mac and cheese lists a single serving as four and ½ ounces, or a little more than half a cup. On the other hand, a single Panera Bread serving of mac and cheese is approximately 1 cup or slightly less than double its Costco counterpart.
While one serving of Panera's mac and cheese has fewer calories, fat, and cholesterol, the biggest way in which Costco's offering outshines Panera's is that it contains around 410 milligrams of sodium in a single serving, versus Panera's, which has nearly three times the amount at 1,150 milligrams. Doing the math to factor approximately how much sodium this would mean for an equal 8-ounce serving of Costco mac and cheese, the sodium content still comes in at less than 800 milligrams. Adding to this, Costco's mac and cheese also contains less sugar and more dietary fiber and protein in an 8-ounce serving than Panera's.
The benefits of Costco's mac and cheese
Keeping an eye on your sodium intake is important, given the concerns about how much salt you should really be eating. Excessive sodium consumption can increase the risk of high blood pressure, kidney issues, and more, making it wise to cut down on foods that contain high amounts. Understanding serving sizes is also crucial, not just for comparing the contents of Costco and Panera's mac and cheese products, but also for making informed choices about your food.
What's more? If you're looking for a larger quantity of the hearty meal, you can count on Costco's Kirkland Signature prepared mac and cheese, which you can easily cut up into individual servings and save in the freezer to thaw for later. Price-wise, Costco's mac and cheese effortlessly outshines Panera's. An almost 4-pound tray of the take-and-bake tray costs less than $20 in comparison to Panera's 16-ounce large size, which retails for around $11.
Knowing all the varieties of cheese Costco uses in its mac and cheese, including cheddar, parmesan, and Romano, the flavor also seems to be more complex than that of Panera's white cheddar cheese-based dish. Taking all of this into account, it would seem that Costco is the better choice for those who want to invest in a more fulfilling food that isn't overloaded with sodium.