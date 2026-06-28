Costco's Mac And Cheese Completely Outshines Panera's In One Key Category

There's little more satisfying than a dairy-filled dish of mac and cheese. Picking up a premade variety is especially helpful when you want to streamline mealtime, but which to choose? Between offerings from grocery stores and chain restaurant mac and cheese, Costco and Panera are two popular choices. But when comparing the mac and cheese offered at each, Costco clearly outshines Panera in a number of ways, most importantly of all in terms of sodium content.

When considering the merits and drawbacks of each one, it's important to first look at specific serving sizes for a true comparison. Costco's Kirkland Signature mac and cheese lists a single serving as four and ½ ounces, or a little more than half a cup. On the other hand, a single Panera Bread serving of mac and cheese is approximately 1 cup or slightly less than double its Costco counterpart.

While one serving of Panera's mac and cheese has fewer calories, fat, and cholesterol, the biggest way in which Costco's offering outshines Panera's is that it contains around 410 milligrams of sodium in a single serving, versus Panera's, which has nearly three times the amount at 1,150 milligrams. Doing the math to factor approximately how much sodium this would mean for an equal 8-ounce serving of Costco mac and cheese, the sodium content still comes in at less than 800 milligrams. Adding to this, Costco's mac and cheese also contains less sugar and more dietary fiber and protein in an 8-ounce serving than Panera's.