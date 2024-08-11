All The Varieties Of Cheese Costco Uses In Its Mac And Cheese

With 13 million followers on TikTok, Jordan Howlett (aka Jordan_The_Stallion8) is a bona fide social media sensation. In his videos, he shares secret recipes from restaurants or establishments that he claims treated him rudely or those that eliminated a popular menu item. Perhaps his most famous feud in the past year is with Costco, where an employee refused to believe that Howlett and the person in his membership card photo were one and the same. The recalcitrant employee ordered Howlett to return the mac and cheese he was about to purchase, and after that infuriating experience, Howlett filmed a video recounting what happened and, in a delicious form of revenge, he leaked the secret recipe for Costco's mac and cheese for us all to enjoy.

A simple mac and cheese recipe might only include one cheese, often sharp cheddar, but a mac and cheese that's a bit more luxe might have up to three cheeses. According to Howlett, however, Costco's mac and cheese recipe — now called "Costco Revenge Mac 'n Cheese" — is truly decadent with five cheeses: White Cheddar, medium Cheddar, Gruyere, Romano, and Parmesan. Gruyere is a surprising addition since this nutty and earthy French cheese is a lot more expensive than the other cheeses in the recipe list. A mac and cheese recipe usually starts with making a bechamel, and in the Costco recipe, it's unctuously rich with a stick of butter, a cup of cream, and three cups of milk.