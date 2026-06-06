I Tried Macaroni And Cheese From 6 Chain Restaurants And Ranked Them

These days, it seems like every chain restaurant has its own take on macaroni and cheese. It's the ultimate comfort food: a rich, gooey cheese sauce slathered on top of pasta that may or may not be topped with breadcrumbs and more shredded cheese before being baked to create a stretchy, savory crust.

But what passes for mac and cheese at one eatery might be totally different from the place next door. Each chain uses a different pasta shape, a different cheese blend, and different mix-ins, seasonings, or toppings, and that doesn't even begin to touch on the baked vs. non-baked dilemma.

So, as a self-proclaimed macaroni and cheese expert who's cooked the stuff myself in all manner of different preparations, I went out and tried the mac and cheese at six chain restaurants to see which does it best. Rankings below are based on the pasta shape and cook, the sharpness and flavor of the cheese sauce, and, perhaps most importantly, what I came to call the "goop factor:" the texture of the sauce. A full description of the methodology used in this ranking is below.